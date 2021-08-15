Entry to Chandigarh to be restricted during I-day event

THE ENTRY to Chandigarh is likely to be restricted from 8 am to about 12.15 pm on Sunday, in the view of security arrangements pertaining to the 75th Independence Day. Heavy police personnel will also be deployed at all the entry and exit points of the city.

Sources said instructions have been issued to allow the entry of only ambulances, people involved in essential services and emergency till the celebration of Independence Day concludes at Parade Ground in Sector 17. The security officials in Chandigarh are already on alert after the reports of recovery of explosive substances in Punjab.

A police officer said, “Although the police personnel will be deployed at the entry and exit points at 6 am, entry of people is restricted from around 8 am. Commuters will be allowed to enter the UT with proper checking.”

Around 3,800 police personnel including traffic police personnel, personnel of Indian Reserve Battalion (IRB), paramilitary force personnel, mounted staff, PCR personnel will be on duty in the UT. All the SHOs, DSPs and police posts have been instructed to remain present in their jurisdictions from early morning hours Sunday. A detailed advisory for the commuters has been issued in this regard. As per the advisory, certain road stretches around Parade Ground, Sector 17 will remain closed from 6.30 am onwards on August 15 till the function at the Parade Ground gets over.

The roads including roundabout of Sector 16/17/22/23 upto Gurdial Singh Petrol Pump, Sector 22-A on Udyog Path; from Old District Court, upto Shivalik Hotel on the backside of Parade Ground, and from Lyon’s Restaurant Light Point near MC Office upto Parade Ground, will remain closed. Traffic police informed that no general parking will be allowed in the parking area in front of shops in Sector 22-A market from 6.30 am.

The special invitees with authorised car parking labels have been requested to approach the Parade Ground in Sector 17 from the roundabout of Sector 16/17/22/23 (Cricket Stadium Chowk) on Udyog Path and park their vehicles in the parking area in front of the market in Sector 22-A. The buses coming towards ISBT Sector 17 will be diverted towards ISBT Chowk Sector 17 from Kissan Bhawan Chowk and Piccadilly Chowk through Himalaya Marg and will reach ISBT Sector 17 from Small Chowk (near Gurdial Singh Petrol Pump).