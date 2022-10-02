Entry to Air Force show on Oct 8 only through passes

The entry to upcoming Air Force show at Sukhna Lake on October 8 will be only through passes (free of cost) which will be available soon on the Chandigarh Tourism app that could be downloaded from Google Play Store, a Chandigarh administration spokesperson said on Saturday.

The CTU buses will be deployed for transporting the public to the Sukhna Lake. A total of Rs 20 per head will be charged for shuttle service to ferry the pass holders to Sukhna Lake.

The decision was taken at a meeting chaired by Adviser Dharam Pal and attended by senior Air Force officers and local officers on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the administration has cautioned the public against fake websites involved in the selling of tickets. It has been found that misinformation regarding tickets for the air show at Sukhna Lake has been provided on jansoochnaportal.in and in this regard, the Cyber police station will take action against the portal.

The spokesperson said that the public is also advised against bringing any eatables to Sukhna Lake on October 6 and October 8, as the food could attract the birds which can get in the way of the air show.