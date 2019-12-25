Chandigarh: Entry of cab, autos restricted in Elante Mall’s inner loop

The instructions were issued keeping the heavy rush in view on Christmas. (File) The instructions were issued keeping the heavy rush in view on Christmas. (File)

Elante Mall has restricted the entry of cabs and auto-rickshaws in the inner loop area of the mall untill new years. The vehicles will be provided an exclusive place at the slip road of Verka Milk Plant, near Elante Mall, for dropping and picking passengers on December 25.

Moreover, people who would use private transport to visit the mall have been advised to approach Elante Mall from either Hyatt Hotel or HDFC Bank side. Private vehicles will not be allowed to come to Elante Mall from the road linked with Colony Number 4 light point due to the heavy footfall and traffic rush.

The festivity of Christmas will be observed at four churches located in Sector 18, Sector 19, Sector 24 and in Sector 44 on Tuesday. To nab traffic rules violation, police personnel, apart from traffic police, will also be provided alcohol sensor equipments for challaning drunken drivers on city roads.

