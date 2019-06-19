‘Entry, exit gates and watchmen brought crime rate down’

A day after expressing their concerns about the increased drug abuse in their locality and rampant incidents of petty offences, residents of Sector 38-A decided to install entry and exit gates on Tuesday. They borrowed the idea of hiring private security guards and installing gates from the residents of HIG (independent) flats in Sector 38 West.

Rajbir Singh Brar, president of HIG Residents Welfare Association, Sector 38 West, said, “The security scenario in our locality was worst around five years back. There are 252 houses, including single-storey and duplexes, in our locality, which shares boundary with a nearby colony and village, in which drug abuse is rampant. Then we decided to take the issue of security in our own hands. We installed entry and exit gates at all the corners of our locality and hired at least 12 watchmen. Every house contributes Rs 500 each. With the collected money, we also purchased CCTV cameras. The civic body also contributed around Rs 25,000 for these arrangements every month but 80 per cent of expenditure, we paid from our own pockets. We are are receiving positive results. There might be crime in our locality but it is now very low.”

Sector 38 West contains Dadumajra Colony, Dadumajra village, which are considered to be sensitive areas. As per the police records, nine notorious drug peddlers, including four women, reside in Dadumajra colony. Sector 38 West, Sector 38 fall in the jurisdiction of Sector 39 police station.

Rachna Mehra, an entrepreneur of Sector 38 West, has a long list of thefts reported at her house and in her neighbhourhod. She said, “Last year, all four wheels of my brand-new car were stolen and I found my car standing on bricks. Before it, my Esteem was stolen by unknown persons for joyride and later it was found lying abandoned near Sector 25. We cannot leave anything on our lawn after the sunset. There are countless incidents wherein waterpipes, water meters and even small manhole covers were stolen from outside our houses. Police have proved helpless in all these incidents. Addicts are behind these crimes.”

Ashok Kumar, a resident of Sector 38-A, said, “We cannot leave our vehicles outside our houses. In March, a boy came and stole my motorcycle in broad daylight and the entire incident was caught on CCTV camera installed in the locality. Addicts roam openly in our locality. Our children are not safe here.”

Local leader Gaurav Kumar said, “We started deploying our children as watchmen in the area. Shortly, we will hire watchmen and install gates.” DSP (South) Rajeev Kumar Ambasta said, “I will definitely look into this matter. It is a serious issue. I took the charge of south division today. I will take a meeting with area SHO and will inquire into the entire scenario.”