Enter this Panchkula Municipal Corporation department at your own peril

BEWARE OF stepping into the ‘drawing department’ at the Panchkula Municipal Corporation office in Sector 14. Make the mistake of entering without permission, and chances are you will be booked under a number of sections of the Indian Penal Code ranging from outraging the modesty of women to intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace.

This is clearly spelt out in the one-page notice in Hindi pasted on their door with the long list of offences you will be committing under various sections of the IPC if you so much as peek into their office without permission. The notice does not stop at this, it also describes in menacing detail the punishments you could invite, ranging from petty fines to long and painful imprisonment if you commit the sin of barging in uninvited.

While the notice does succeed in putting the fear of God, er the department, in unsuspecting visitors, the legal eagles greet it with scorn.

A lawyer, who scanned the notice, said the department’s knowledge of the IPC is flawed if not downright offensive. Take the very first one; the notice says any trespasser will be slapped with Section 354 of the IPC. While this implies outraging the modesty of a woman, the notice claims this section stands for ‘criminal force used to deter public servant from discharging his duty’. It was probably a typo, as it is actually Section 353, that specifies the latter.

While the MC officials say that the notice has only been put up to deter the contractors who swarm the MC office the entire day, a police official after taking a look at the notice said, “This is completely useless. Though it is not illegal to post such informative notices at the doors of offices, we would never book anybody under these sections for entering an office without permission. It is not the PM’s office and I doubt this would be the course of action even if it was. In fact, if anything, the notice itself falls on a grey line of being considered a threat to the visitors.”

The drawing department of MC has very important and top-secret functions though. A team of draftsmen sits in the office where they check the estimates of the work that has been allotted or draw budgets for the work that has to be allotted. Of course, entering such a crucial department such as this, may disturb the work of these officials, which could have a cascading effect on the entire corporation.

Arjun Sheoran, a lawyer at the Punjab and Haryana High Court, while commenting on the notice, said, “It is completely antithetical to the spirit of openness and transparency that the government promises but delivers exactly the opposite. There is no law barring entry of public in public/govt offices and just as sunlight is the best disinfectant, easily accessible public offices ensure accountability and transparency. In addition, the sections quoted regarding offences against public servants are either mistyped or deliberately mis-stated. Many of the offences mentioned deal with completely different situations. Public servants must be given the necessary legal protection to do their duties and the British-era IPC provides enough offences to ensure they aren’t harassed. At the same time, the public at large must not be harassed by threats of false cases in this manner.”