scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Feb 08, 2023
Advertisement

Ensure no illegal construction in notified areas of Morni, high court tells Haryana

The petitioner, Vijay Bansal, submitted that Morni Hills area was included in Haryana in 1966 from Himachal.

The horticulture wing of the civic body maintains 1,800 neighbourhood parks and over 100 big gardens. (Express Photo)
Listen to this article
Ensure no illegal construction in notified areas of Morni, high court tells Haryana
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Hearing a petition seeking settlement of land in Morni Hills, Panchkula in a time-bound manner, the Punjab and Haryana High Court has directed Haryana to ensure no new construction happens in the notified areas unless approved by competent authority.

The petitioner, Vijay Bansal, submitted that Morni Hills area was included in Haryana in 1966 from Himachal.

However, Haryana failed to recognise and record their ownership rights over “Nau-taur” land (new broken land for cultivation) despite lapse of more than 50 years after Haryana came into being.

In 1987, the then commissioner of Ambala division T D Jogpal submitted a detailed report regarding the land rights of the Morni area people and recommended immediate fresh settlement. Bansal contended that the residents of Morni came within the definition of traditional forest dwellers “from all angles”. But efforts had not been made either at the political or at administrative level to secure justice – social, economic and political – to them.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- February 8, 2023: Know about Post-disaster management, Addition...
UPSC Key- February 8, 2023: Know about Post-disaster management, Addition...
What secrets do the creatures of the deep hold?
What secrets do the creatures of the deep hold?
Sanjay Jha writes on Rahul Gandhi’s speech in Parliament: Questions the C...
Sanjay Jha writes on Rahul Gandhi’s speech in Parliament: Questions the C...
Delhi Confidential: Hardeep Singh Puri takes part in novel demonstration ...
Delhi Confidential: Hardeep Singh Puri takes part in novel demonstration ...
More from Chandigarh

The Bench of Chief Justice Ravi Shanker Jha and Justice Arun Palli, adjourned the matter for hearing on July 19, 2023. The HC directed, “…meanwhile, the State shall ensure in the notified areas, no fresh construction is undertaken unless the same has been duly approved by the competent authority.”

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 09-02-2023 at 02:13 IST
Next Story

Chandigarh to stop registration of non-electric 2-wheelers from Feb 10

Amartya Sen Interview | Nobel Prize-winning economist speaks to us on the Visva-Bharati University issue and more.
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 08: Latest News
Advertisement
close