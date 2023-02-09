Ensure no illegal construction in notified areas of Morni, high court tells Haryana

Hearing a petition seeking settlement of land in Morni Hills, Panchkula in a time-bound manner, the Punjab and Haryana High Court has directed Haryana to ensure no new construction happens in the notified areas unless approved by competent authority.

The petitioner, Vijay Bansal, submitted that Morni Hills area was included in Haryana in 1966 from Himachal.

However, Haryana failed to recognise and record their ownership rights over “Nau-taur” land (new broken land for cultivation) despite lapse of more than 50 years after Haryana came into being.

In 1987, the then commissioner of Ambala division T D Jogpal submitted a detailed report regarding the land rights of the Morni area people and recommended immediate fresh settlement. Bansal contended that the residents of Morni came within the definition of traditional forest dwellers “from all angles”. But efforts had not been made either at the political or at administrative level to secure justice – social, economic and political – to them.

The Bench of Chief Justice Ravi Shanker Jha and Justice Arun Palli, adjourned the matter for hearing on July 19, 2023. The HC directed, “…meanwhile, the State shall ensure in the notified areas, no fresh construction is undertaken unless the same has been duly approved by the competent authority.”