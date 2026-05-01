Ensure no harm to Harbhajan Singh, family, High Court directs Punjab govt

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.The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Thursday directed the Punjab government to ensure that there is no physical harm to Rajya Sabha MP Harbhajan Singh and his family members when they are in the state. The court issued the direction while hearing a petition filed by Harbhajan who has challenged the withdrawal of security cover provided to him by the state after he, along with six other MPs, recently quit AAP and joined the BJP.
A bench of Justice Jagmohan Bansal ordered the state government “to ensure that no physical injury is caused to petitioner or his family members while they are in the State of Punjab”.
The court also issued notices to Centre and Punjab government for May 12, the next date of hearing. The court has sought a detailed affidavit explaining the threat perception assessment that led to the abrupt withdrawal of Harbhajan’s security cover.
Harbhajan moved the high court after Punjab Police withdrew his Y-category security cover on April 25-26, shortly after he and six other Rajya Sabha MP’s quit the AAP and joined the BJP. Soon after, the Centre deputed the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) for his security in Punjab and Delhi. However, in his petition, Harbhajan has sought restoration of the original security arrangement, arguing that Punjab remains duty-bound to provide adequate protection in view of the prevailing circumstances.
In his plea, he said the withdrawal came amid protests outside his residence in Jalandhar and incidents of walls being defaced with the word “Gaddar (traitor)”, contending that the move exposed him and his family to potential risk.
During the hearing, the bench questioned the basis on which the threat assessment was reviewed and observed that ensuring security was the state’s responsibility, particularly when a public representative was facing demonstrations outside his home.
The Punjab government defended the withdrawal as part of a routine security review based on updated threat perception, but the court asked it to place its stand on record through a comprehensive affidavit.
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