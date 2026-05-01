Ensure no harm to Harbhajan Singh, family, High Court directs Punjab govt

.The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Thursday directed the Punjab government to ensure that there is no physical harm to Rajya Sabha MP Harbhajan Singh and his family members when they are in the state. The court issued the direction while hearing a petition filed by Harbhajan who has challenged the withdrawal of security cover provided to him by the state after he, along with six other MPs, recently quit AAP and joined the BJP.

A bench of Justice Jagmohan Bansal ordered the state government “to ensure that no physical injury is caused to petitioner or his family members while they are in the State of Punjab”.