Ensure MSP on all crops or quit: AAP to Captain Amarinder

AAP leader Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer said that it was a clever move designed by the chief minister to derail the peasant struggle. (Twitter/AAP Punjab)

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has urged Capt Amarinder Singh to guarantee procurement of all crops at the minimum support price (MSP) by bringing in its own laws to protect the interests of the farmers of the state, or step down as CM.

Addressing a press conference here Saturday, party leader and Barnala MLA Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had refused to bow down to the mounting pressure from all quarters on the withdrawal of the black laws on agriculture, saying that the move would be detrimental to protect the farmers and the Minimum Support Price (MSP) on crops.

The AAP MLA said that in such a paradoxical situation, the onus of guaranteeing procurement of crops at MSP had now fell upon the state government, adding that the government in the saddle must enact its own laws to ensure government procurement of all crops at MSP.

“There is no denying the fact that the sham laws brought in by the Amarinder government in collusion with (PM Narendra) Modi were nothing but a ‘jumla’ to take the people of Punjab, especially the farmers, for a ride,” he said.

The AAP leader further said that it was a clever move designed by the chief minister to derail the peasant struggle.

Hayer said: “The three black laws brought in by the Modi government, which were unanimously sans the BJP by the entire House in a resolution, the very next moment, the Amarinder government passed ‘sham’ amendments to all the three central farm laws, making no alterations in the draft.

“It is quite evident that the amendments made by a state government to the central laws are completely meaningless invalid unless or until they get Governors’ nod. The CM had played this card keeping the 2022 elections in view,” Hayer said.

Questioning why these Bills passed by the Vidhan Sabha do not make a mention of any crop other than wheat and paddy, Hayer said MSP should have been declared on a total of 23 crops, including cotton, maize and sunflower.

Accusing Captain Amarinder Singh of soft-pedalling on the issue of guaranteeing procurement of crop at the MSP, the MLA added that the state government needed to come up with its own laws to protect the future of the farmers.

