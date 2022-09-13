Ensure no person in Haryana is homeless, CM Manohar Lal Khattar directs officials

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Tuesday directed officials of the state government to ensure that no person remains homeless in the state, and each poor and needy person in the state is provided shelter.

Khattar gave these instructions while presiding over a review meeting of central government schemes being implemented in Haryana. The Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY), Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana, Atal Pension Yojana, Kisan Credit Card Scheme etc were some of the schemes reviewed by the chief minister.

“After taking precise information about the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, the chief minister directed officers to prioritise the work of providing shelter to the homeless and landless people in the state. He said that he is worried about such poor people in the state,” a government spokesperson said. “He urged the concerned officers to make adequate arrangement of providing houses to all needy people. He further said that there should be no halt in construction work of houses due to shortage of funds. He directed the officers to expedite construction work and said that they should set monthly targets, and under the said scheme, the work of 100 per cent survey should also be completed at the earliest,” the spokesperson added.

Reviewing the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana, Khattar said that all the link roads connecting villages should be completed and the target given by the central government should be completed in a stipulated time frame. “He further directed to make an adequate mechanism under Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana so that every beneficiary can get complete benefits under the scheme,” the spokesperson said.

During the meeting, the chief minister was apprised that Haryana’s direct benefit transfer (DBT) scheme is leading in the entire country. “Under this scheme, 150 schemes have been linked with DBT and Aadhaar. These schemes include 94 schemes of the state and 56 schemes of the central government. The chief minister further directed to expedite the works being done under the Pradhan Mantri Gati Shakti Yojana,” the spokesperson said.

The meeting was attended by D S Dhesi, chief principal secretary to CM; V Umashankar, principal secretary to CM; V S Kundu, financial commissioner; Anurag Rastogi, additional chief secretary (finance and planning); Anand Mohan Sharan, additional chief secretary (industries and commerce); and Dr Amit Aggarwal, additional principal secretary to CM, besides various other officers.