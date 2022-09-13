scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Sep 13, 2022

Ensure no person in Haryana is homeless, CM Manohar Lal Khattar directs officials

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Tuesday reviewed the central government schemes being implemented in the state.

Manohar Lal Khattar, Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar, haryana government, Punjab news, Chandigarh city news, Chandigarh, India news, Indian Express News Service, Express News Service, Express News, Indian Express India NewsHaryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Tuesday directed officials of the state government to ensure that no person remains homeless in the state, and each poor and needy person in the state is provided shelter.

Khattar gave these instructions while presiding over a review meeting of central government schemes being implemented in Haryana. The Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY), Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana, Atal Pension Yojana, Kisan Credit Card Scheme etc were some of the schemes reviewed by the chief minister.

“After taking precise information about the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, the chief minister directed officers to prioritise the work of providing shelter to the homeless and landless people in the state. He said that he is worried about such poor people in the state,” a government spokesperson said. “He urged the concerned officers to make adequate arrangement of providing houses to all needy people. He further said that there should be no halt in construction work of houses due to shortage of funds. He directed the officers to expedite construction work and said that they should set monthly targets, and under the said scheme, the work of 100 per cent survey should also be completed at the earliest,” the spokesperson added.

Reviewing the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana, Khattar said that all the link roads connecting villages should be completed and the target given by the central government should be completed in a stipulated time frame. “He further directed to make an adequate mechanism under Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana so that every beneficiary can get complete benefits under the scheme,” the spokesperson said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
BMC at stake, Sena restraint gives way to confrontation, signs ominousPremium
BMC at stake, Sena restraint gives way to confrontation, signs ominous
8 cheetahs to arrive this week: Chartered flight with vets, chopper ridePremium
8 cheetahs to arrive this week: Chartered flight with vets, chopper ride
Delhi Confidential: Strict instructions to ensure no rituals on PM Narend...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Strict instructions to ensure no rituals on PM Narend...
States may have NITI Aayog-like bodies soonPremium
States may have NITI Aayog-like bodies soon

During the meeting, the chief minister was apprised that Haryana’s direct benefit transfer (DBT) scheme is leading in the entire country. “Under this scheme, 150 schemes have been linked with DBT and Aadhaar. These schemes include 94 schemes of the state and 56 schemes of the central government. The chief minister further directed to expedite the works being done under the Pradhan Mantri Gati Shakti Yojana,” the spokesperson said.

More from Chandigarh

The meeting was attended by D S Dhesi, chief principal secretary to CM; V Umashankar, principal secretary to CM; V S Kundu, financial commissioner; Anurag Rastogi, additional chief secretary (finance and planning); Anand Mohan Sharan, additional chief secretary (industries and commerce); and Dr Amit Aggarwal, additional principal secretary to CM, besides various other officers.

First published on: 13-09-2022 at 04:13:36 pm
Next Story

Russia, Myanmar not invited to Queen Elizabeth’s funeral

Express Explained We analyse and explain the top news for you
Click Here

Top News

Rahul Gandhi, shun the shortcuts in Bharat Jodo Yatra
John Brittas writes

Rahul Gandhi, shun the shortcuts in Bharat Jodo Yatra

Seven-star resort in Kerala worth Rs 200 crore to be razed over CRZ violations

Seven-star resort in Kerala worth Rs 200 crore to be razed over CRZ violations

ASI asks court to impose costs on man claiming ownership of South Delhi
Qutub Minar case

ASI asks court to impose costs on man claiming ownership of South Delhi

Thane woman held for 'abusive' Facebook comments on Fadnavis' wife

Thane woman held for 'abusive' Facebook comments on Fadnavis' wife

Secunderabad: 8 dead after massive blaze breaks out at electric bike showroom

Secunderabad: 8 dead after massive blaze breaks out at electric bike showroom

A bugbear for TRS since joining BJP, Telangana MLA Rajender suspended from Assembly again

A bugbear for TRS since joining BJP, Telangana MLA Rajender suspended from Assembly again

Gyanvapi order: The law cannot resolve vexed religious issues
Opinion

Gyanvapi order: The law cannot resolve vexed religious issues

Premium
With this balloon pill, you can lose weight without surgery, control sugar spikes

With this balloon pill, you can lose weight without surgery, control sugar spikes

Scientists discover ‘strange’ diamonds in meteorite from another planet

Scientists discover ‘strange’ diamonds in meteorite from another planet

Brahmastra passes Monday test, likely to hit Rs 175 crore in first week
Box office collection

Brahmastra passes Monday test, likely to hit Rs 175 crore in first week

Shape of Opposition unity: Story of five blind men who discovered an elephant
ICYMI

Shape of Opposition unity: Story of five blind men who discovered an elephant

'Suresh never ceases to inspire, both as a partner and a parent': Priyanka Raina

'Suresh never ceases to inspire, both as a partner and a parent': Priyanka Raina

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 13: Latest News
Advertisement