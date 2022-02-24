Ensure better security of EVMs: AAP urges EC

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has written to the Election Commission to strengthen security of the EVMs to remove suspicion of any possibility of “tampering”.

On Wednesday, AAP’s Punjab affairs co-in-charge Raghav Chadha wrote a letter to the Chief Electoral Officer, Punjab, demanding that EVMs should be monitored under a three-layer security system.

Chadha, in his letter, said that various AAP candidates had expressed concern over the lack of adequate security arrangements in the buildings where EVMs are kept.

“There are reports that buildings don’t have proper lighting and security,” he said.

Pointing out instances of alleged violation of EC guidelines regarding safety of EVMs, Chadha gave examples of Virsa Ground, Kapurthala, Government Arts and Sports College, Jalandhar, Multi Skilled Development Centre, ITI, Hoshiarpur, Sukhdev Bhavan in PAU, Ludhiana and COS building, Thapar University Patiala.

Chadha claimed there were no central police force personnel present at these places and there was no security observation of strongrooms through CCTV cameras. He also said there were only two security personnel present outside one of the colleges. He also pointed out that there was poor lighting inside and outside the strongrooms.

AAP letter further demanded triple-layered security for the strongrooms, deployment of paramilitary forces outside the strongroom including the current police security. The party said that there should be adequate number of CCTV cameras should be installed inside and outside the strong room. The movement of people inside the strong room should be recorded on CCTV and online link of live feed should be provided to all the candidates to clear their doubts.

“Many other parties, including the AAP fear that EVMs may not be completely secure in the present security system. Therefore, the Election Commission should seriously consider AAP’s demands to ensure the safety of EVMs and remove the apprehensions of all the candidates immediately,” the letter stated.