‘Ensure Behbal Kalan and Kotkapura police firing cases are probed properly’: AAP MLA to CM Bhagwant Mann

Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) Amritsar North MLA Kunwar Vijay Partap on Friday raised questions about the probe against 2015 Behbal Kalan and Kotkapura police firing cases, saying that it should be investigated in “a just and proper manner”.

In a letter to Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, he requested him to defend the related petitions in the High Court and to proceed with the ongoing trial at Faridkot Sessions Court.

“It is brought to your kind notice that various writ petitions are pending regarding Behbal Kalan and Kotkapura firing cases in the Hon’ble Punjab and Haryana High Court and Hon’ble Supreme Court of India. I have got to know from the newspapers that these cases have not been pursued in a proper and just manner. Even in the Learned Court of Sessions at Faridkot, these cases have been abandoned from the prosecution side. You know it very well that I resigned from the service of the IPS on 09 April 2021, because of indifferent attitude of the then government in power and nexus of the ruling class with the high profile accused persons,” the letter written by Kunwar Vijay Partap reads.

Kunwar Vijay Partap had joined AAP after resigning from Punjab Police over the sacrilege issue. Sources said that he chose to write a letter to Bhagwant Mann as he hasn’t been invited to meet him in person yet.

“I got to know that accused persons are trying hard to get the Behbal Kalan case investigation and ongoing process of trial in the Faridkot Sessions Court quashed and get themselves acquitted without facing trial in the Learned Court of Sessions. I got to know from the newspapers that a bunch of petitions are listed on May 20, 2022 before the Hon ‘ble Punjab & Haryana High Court like Suhail Singh Brar versus State of Punjab and others, Civil Writ Petition 2060 of 2022. In a case, where the process of trial is going on in the Learned Court of Sessions, the accused persons have preferred civil litigation which shows their obvious intent and manner,” the letter stated.

It added: “You also know that the SITs constituted by the Government of Punjab after my resignation have not done anything to get these cases at logical conclusion. Therefore, it is requested you to defend these petitions in the Hon’ble High Court and to proceed with the ongoing trial in Faridkot Sessions Court.”

Kunwar Vijay Partap’s letter assumes importance as he had accused former chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh’s government for not fighting the Kotakpura police firing case in a proper manner as the Punjab and Haryana High Court had quashed the investigation conducted by him.