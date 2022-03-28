Ensure affordable sand, gravel to public: Punjab govt to DCs, mining officials

The Punjab government on Sunday asked all the deputy commissioners and mining officials to take immediate action to ensure easy and affordable sand and gravel to the public.

“We have been asked to ensure demarcation of all mining sites in our respective districts by Monday, that is March 28, so that there should not be any hindrance in carrying out legal mining operations,” said a senior officer in the drainage department dealing in mining operations in Doaba region of the state.

The officials were directed to stop illegal mining and told that political representatives must be apprised of the legal mining operations, said another officer in the mining department.

The officials were asked to ensure maximum supply of sand and gravel from legal sites and the price of such material must be monitored on a regular basis along with the transportation charge of such material. Apart from this, it was also conveyed that all complaints related to illegal mining must be handled properly and if any discrepancy was found on the part of any anyone then appropriate action would be taken against such erring officials or contractors, who must work to the full potential of any legal mine.

The DCs were asked to depute an officer not less than a Junior Engineer (JE) at the mining site.

In the run-up to the Punjab Assembly elections, AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal had said on several occasions that their government will set right the mining business in the state and all types of illegal mining will be stopped.

The money which goes to the pockets of the political leaders through illegal mining will be stopped and by regularising mining, the state will earn a huge profit and that money will be utilised for the development of the state.

As per the mining policy framed by the previous Congress government in November 2021, the mining contractors had to provide sand and gravel at the rate of Rs 5.50 per cubic foot at pit head. But this policy could not be implemented and people have been getting the sand at much higher prices even today.

Newly appointed Punjab Mines and Geology Minister Harjot Singh Bains had recently written a letter to all the DCs and SSPs to discourage illegal mining.

However, a senior officer in the mining department told The Indian Express that rampant illegal mining was going on in several places along the Shivalik foothills in the state.