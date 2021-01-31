Enrolment certificates awarded to 300 new advocates

More than 300 enrolment certificates were distributed to the newly-enroled advocates here at the auditorium of Law Bhawan in Chandigarh on Saturday.

Rajya Sabha MP Deepender Singh Hooda distributed the enrolment certificates to the advocates after administrating an oath. Hooda said that there is no substitute to hard work, and the new entrants must have patience and put in hard work with sincerity and integrity, to achieve the goal of practice to perfection.

Chairman Bar Council Punjab and Haryana Karanjit Singh advised the new entrants to keep up the dignity of the noble legal profession during practice.

The Bar Council of Punjab and Haryana was established under the Advocates Act, 1961, and since its inception the Bar Council of Punjab and Haryana has more than one lakh advocates on its roll.