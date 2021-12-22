‘Enhanced surveillance vital to detect the early warning signs’

It was last in July that Chandigarh witnessed more than 100 active cases. After almost four months, on December 21, the city recorded 104 active cases, with the number rising steadily since the past one week.

The average number of positive cases in the last seven days is 10, with the positivity rate (cumulative) being 7.69. While experts wait before terming the slow but steady rise in new Covid-19 cases as the third wave, they all agree that prevention and breaking the link of infection are the keys to controlling the spread.

The emergence of Omicron, is also a matter of concern, with many countries witnessing a surge in new infections. The new strain is characterised by multiple mutations in the spike and nucleocapsid proteins that allows the virus easier entry into cells than the Delta variant.

Prof PVM Lakshmi, Professor, Community Medicine and School of Public Health, highlighted that enhanced surveillance will be important to detect the early warning signs and prompt initiation of public health and social measures.

“Whatever evidence we are looking at, symptoms of Omicron are mild and asymptomatic. As far as the third wave is concerned, it’s too early to comment but we have to keep a watch in case something new emerges. Many people were infected in the second wave of the pandemic and got natural immunity without vaccination. Right now, there is not enough data for us to know the efficacy of the vaccines against Omicron. It spreads rapidly as compared to the Delta variant which means it’s more transmissible. But the infections so far have been not very severe. There have been reports of breakthrough infections and these could be in pockets where there is neither natural immunity nor vaccinated people.” Prof Lakshmi said.

She further added, “We need to get immediate data on the areas from where these cases are being reported, whether the people have been vaccinated or not and also their travel history. We have to pick and study such cases for the control of the spread of infection.”

It was also stated that risk factors need to be assessed as cases are still few. It is essential to track every member, quarantine people in case of any doubt, and test immediately. We have to observed that Covid-19 appropriate behaviour as studies have shown that a mask is better than social distancing. It is the most important measure.