‘Engineers contribute immensely… Ought to be treated with utmost respect and sensitivity’: Punjab and Haryana HC

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has allowed three petitions filed by junior engineers employed with the Haryana Public Works Department PWD (B&R), seeking to set aside the order of Haryana Vidyut Prasaran Nigam Limited (HVPNL) under which their applications for waiving off the amount of salary, allowances, and security was rejected.

Ravi Kant, Hira Lal, and Nidhi Bhatt filed their petition contending they had earlier been appointed as JEs in HVPNL in 2016 and had furnished the service bond at the time of joining work to the effect that if they left the job within the training period or within two years without the permission of the department, they would have to refund their salaries and allowances to HVPNL.

They said they had also applied for the post of JE in the PWD (B&R) prior to the submission of the application to HVPNL but as the selection process could not be completed earlier, they were selected as JE in PWD (B&R). They had submitted their resignations to HVPNL after their selection but the acceptance of their resignations was subject to the deposit of Rs 318201 by Ravi Kant, Rs 333216 by Hira Lal, and Rs 815339 by Nidhi Bhatt, as salary and allowances with an interest of 9 per cent per annum and also the forfeiture of security amount of Rs 40400 which they had deposited at the time of joining a JE in HVPNL.

Advocate Sushil Sheoran, the counsel for the petitioners, submitted the petitioners had been on induction training only for five days and had served for a period of about seven months, 10 months and one year and six months, respectively. They had left HVPNL to join PWD (B&R) and therefore, the entire amount of salary should not have been recovered from the petitioners, Sheoran said. The expenses incurred on training for a period of five days worked out to be around Rs 7,000 per trainee, he added.

Sheoran submitted the salary and allowances along with security had been recovered from the petitioners as it was stipulated in the terms and conditions of their appointment that in case they leave the organisation before the period of two years then the said amount would be recovered from them and they cannot now turn around and challenge the same.

While hearing the matter, the Bench of Justice Anupinder Singh Grewal said the petitioners have tendered their resignations at HVPNL on their selection as JEs in the Haryana PWD (B&R). They had not left the job for greener pastures or for joining the private sector and the services of the petitioners are being utilised by the Haryana government, it said. The training and experience they had gathered at HVPNL shall be put to good use at PWD (B&R), Haryana.

“It is the sacred duty of the State and its instrumentalities to act fairly and any action which is arbitrary or in violation of Articles 14 and 16 of the Constitution of India, would be liable to be struck down by the Court. The petitioners had rendered their services for about 7 months, 10 months and 1 year & 6 months respectively. They had been paid for that period only but, to recover the entire amount of salary and allowances along with security is patently untenable and unreasonable,” said Justice Grewal.

Advertisement

“Engineers contribute immensely to building our nation’s infrastructure. They ought to be treated with utmost respect and sensitivity. The impugned action of the respondents is manifestly arbitrary and discriminatory. By recovering the entire salary for the period they had worked in the HVPNL, the respondents have been unjustly enriched,” Justice Grewal added.

The HC set aside the HVPNL order and directed it to refund the recovered amount to the petitioners along with an interest at the rate of 9 per cent per annum within a month. The order was pronounced on March 1.