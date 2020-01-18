Engaged Nagpur institute to help us resolve STP issues: Chandigarh Administration to NGT

Commissioner K K Yadav said that the NGT was concerned about the high BOD (bio-chemical oxygen demand) levels because of these three STPs and that is why they have now asked for assistance from NEERI. (File) Commissioner K K Yadav said that the NGT was concerned about the high BOD (bio-chemical oxygen demand) levels because of these three STPs and that is why they have now asked for assistance from NEERI. (File)

THE UT Administration has engaged the services of Nagpur-based National Environmental Engineering Research Institute (NEERI) to probe and assist them in the flaws that have been found in three of its sewage treatment plants (STPs) that have been polluting Ghaggar. NEERI renders assistance in solving problems of environmental pollution.

This was stated before the National Green Tribunal (NGT) in Delhi. Commissioner K K Yadav, member secretary of the Chandigarh Pollution Control Committee T C Nautiyal and Home Secretary Arun Gupta were present before the NGT bench on Friday.

NEERI is established as Central Public Health Engineering Research Institute (CPHERI) which takes up all environmental concerns with a focus on water supply, sewage disposal, communicable diseases, industrial pollution and occupational diseases. It is a research institute created and funded by the Government of India. It falls under the Ministry of Science and Technology.

While speaking to Chandigarh Newsline, Commissioner Yadav said that the NGT was concerned about the high BOD (bio-chemical oxygen demand) levels because of these three STPs and that is why they have now asked for assistance from NEERI.

“We have asked National Environmental Engineering Research Institute, Nagpur, to help us and assist in the issues with our three STPs. They will soon begin work. NGT was concerned about these points and we have assured them about it. About Chandigarh, the issue was only of these sewage treatment plants,” said Commissioner Yadav.

These three STPs were not conforming to the norms. The BOD level was found really high in the STPs of Raipur Kalan, Raipur Khurd and Diggian. These three plants are releasing treated water with bio-chemical oxygen demand, much higher than the permissible level of maximum 30 mg/litre.

The UT officers were told by the NGT during the hearing to adhere to the deadline of upgrading all sewage treatment plants within the time frame, that is 2021.

As per details, in October, November and December, the BOD levels have been between 82 and 87 mg/litre at Raipur Kalan STP. At Raipur Khurd, it was between 55 and 84 mg per litre and at Diggian’s STP, it increased from 22 to 38 and then 34 mg per litre.Bio chemical oxygen demand is the amount of dissolved oxygen needed by aerobic biological organisms to break down organic material in water at specific temperature over given time.

Recently, the Chandigarh Administration had floated tenders for the upgradation of its sewage treatment plants. The issue was raised in the General House and councillors had raised questions in the tender process. The councillors alleged discrepancies saying that attempts were being made to favour a particular firm.

