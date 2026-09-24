ED breaks open locks of bungalow, raids Satyendar Jain’s Chandigarh house

The action comes a day after ED officials conducted searches at GMADA headquarters and other locations in Punjab, Chandigarh, Haryana and Delhi.

Written by: Kanchan Vasdev
2 min readChandigarhSep 24, 2026 04:20 AM IST
ED breaks open locks of bungalow, raids Satyendar Jain’s Chandigarh houseResidence of Satyendar Jain in Chandigarh on Wednesday. (Express photo by Jasbir Malhi)
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Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials Wednesday evening broke open the locks of government bungalow number 926 in Sector 39 of Chandigarh, where AAP leader and former Delhi minister Satyendar Jain has been staying, and entered the premises as part of their ongoing investigation linked to alleged irregularities in Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) affairs.

Sources said Jain was not present at the residence when ED team arrived. He had chaired a meeting at the residence in the morning in connection with sand mining and left for Delhi later in the day, sources said.

The action comes a day after ED officials conducted searches at GMADA headquarters and other locations in Punjab, Chandigarh, Haryana and Delhi as part of a money laundering investigation involving Delhi-based Tirupati Infraprojects Pvt Ltd and associated companies.

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Read | Cases against AAP’s Satyendar Jain: CCTV project, sewage tenders, money laundering

The ED is examining alleged irregularities in land acquisition, change-of-land-use (CLU) permissions, property auctions and financial concessions allegedly extended to private realtors. The probe has also brought under its scanner decisions relating to acquisition of more than 5,000 acres in Mohali and New Chandigarh, besides changes in land use and alleged manipulation of statutory planning and land acquisition processes.

The AAP condemned ED officials, “They cannot do anything except break the locks. Why are they so desperate? They could have waited for Jain to come back,” said an AAP leader.

The party said, “The Centre is trying to disrupt GMADA’s functioning and create hurdles for the Bhagwant Mann government’s welfare schemes, including the Mawan Dheeyan Satkar Yojna. Central agencies cannot manufacture political support for PM Modi and the BJP in Punjab. The BJP is unable to stop the welfare schemes through political means, so attempts are now being made to create administrative pressure and obstacles. The people of Punjab will not allow these tactics to succeed.”

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Kanchan Vasdev
Kanchan Vasdev

Kanchan Vasdev is a Senior Assistant Editor in The Indian Express’ Punjab bureau. She is a highly experienced journalist with 22 years of expertise covering high-stakes politics, governance, and social issues in Northern India. Professional Background Role: Primary reporter covering the Punjab Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), government policies, and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leadership in the state. Experience: She previously worked with The Tribune and has played a key role in launching various city editions. Special Projects: Abandoned Brides: Authored a monograph on brides abandoned by NRIs as part of the Prabha Dutt Memorial Fellowship. Environment: Worked as a Centre for Science and Environment (CSE) fellow, focusing on the pollution levels in the Satluj river. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) Her recent reporting focuses on the legislative strategies and political maneuvers of the Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab government: 1. Legislative & Governance Standoffs "Punjab govt advances special Assembly session to pass resolution against VB-G RAM G Bill" (Dec 20, 2025): Reporting on the state's move to block the Centre's "Viksit Bharat" mission, which the state claims will undermine MGNREGA. "Punjab govt doubles down on special sessions, sixth in January" (Dec 19, 2025): Detailing the AAP government's use of special sessions as a legislative tool amid tensions with the Governor. "Punjab asks 'VIP teachers' working near Chandigarh to go back to border districts" (Dec 16, 2025): Reporting on CM Mann's move to end the practice of influential teachers avoiding postings in remote areas. 2. Political Analysis & Rural Polls "Punjab rural polls: Why Akalis are likened to dinosaurs in Punjab" (Dec 19, 2025): Analyzing CM Bhagwant Mann's rhetoric against the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) following local body elections. "AAP claims win in 78% Punjab zila parishads as counting continues" (Dec 18, 2025): Breaking down the results of the 2025 rural elections. "Rahul Gandhi and Sidhu alike, says Bhagwant Mann" (Dec 13, 2025): Covering the CM's critique of the Congress leadership. 3. Law Enforcement & Bureaucracy "Suspended Punjab IPS officer Ravjot Kaur Grewal awaits reinstatement" (Dec 10, 2025): Investigative reporting on the bureaucratic red tape involving the Election Commission and the state government. "Punjab declines to give parole to Amritpal Singh" (Nov 27, 2025): Detailing the state government's refusal to grant parole to the radical preacher and sitting MP. 4. Welfare & Economy "Punjab government's plan to add more freebies to 'atta-dal' scheme hits funds roadblock" (Dec 4, 2024): An analysis of the fiscal challenges facing the state's flagship food security program. "Mann leads Punjab delegation to Japan and South Korea for investor outreach" (Dec 2, 2025). Signature Beat Kanchan Vasdev is known for her insider access to Punjab's political executive. Her writing provides deep insights into how state policies are formulated and the friction points between the state government and central authorities. Her dual expertise in environment and law allows her to report on complex issues like the "Farmhouse Policy" (Dec 18, 2025) and river pollution with a unique policy-oriented lens. X (Twitter): @kanchan99 ... Read More

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