ED breaks open locks of bungalow, raids Satyendar Jain’s Chandigarh house

Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials Wednesday evening broke open the locks of government bungalow number 926 in Sector 39 of Chandigarh, where AAP leader and former Delhi minister Satyendar Jain has been staying, and entered the premises as part of their ongoing investigation linked to alleged irregularities in Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) affairs.

Sources said Jain was not present at the residence when ED team arrived. He had chaired a meeting at the residence in the morning in connection with sand mining and left for Delhi later in the day, sources said.

The action comes a day after ED officials conducted searches at GMADA headquarters and other locations in Punjab, Chandigarh, Haryana and Delhi as part of a money laundering investigation involving Delhi-based Tirupati Infraprojects Pvt Ltd and associated companies.