Enforcement Directorate flags IAS officer’s attempt to influence’ Markfed tenders

An IAS officer is allegedly “involved in influencing” the tendering process in the Punjab State Co-op Supply & Marketing Federation Ltd (MARKFED), the Enforcement Directorate has flagged in a letter to Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav.

The letter, which seeks the registration of an FIR based on ED’s investigations into alleged ‘wheeling-dealing’ in several Punjab government departments, specifically refers to an IAS officer in a transcript of a chat dated January 21, 2026. The letter, dated August 11, 2026, also mentions name of another woman IAS officer, and an IPS officer currently posted as a senior superintendent of police with regard to alleged favours for a posting and granting of arms licence, respectively.

The ED’s letter to Yadav has different sections elaborating the alleged interference in government functioning by a private individual identified as Nitin Gohal. The investigating agencies had earlier identified Gohal as the founder and CEO of Mohali-based Fortec Web Solutions Pvt Ltd and Techlive Solutions. Citing chat records, the ED has alleged that Gohal influenced transfers and postings of government officials, leaked confidential documents, and secured government approvals in lieu of monetary and other benefits.

Under the head of policy to be influenced, the ED letter mentions “Tendering in Markfed” and names a person saying he “is trying for some other IAS lady officer and they will jointly try to sabotage ongoing process of tendering of Marked and many other such future schemes”.

The ED letter adds that during investigation, various WhatsApp chats, call records, documents and communications recovered from the devices of an alleged middleman during raids conducted from May 7 to 10, 2026 in Mohali, have revealed Gohal’s active involvement in transfer and posting matters pertaining to various government departments. The ED states that the records indicate that he was acting as an intermediary between interested officials and an official in the Punjab Chief Miniser’s Office.

“The chats reveal discussions regarding proposed transfers, preferred postings, movement of officers, departmental adjustments and sharing of confidential transfer-related information before the same entered the public domain,” read the letter.

Gohal had earlier denied any wrongdoing. “Is it a crime to chat with someone. Is it a crime to put in a word for anyone’s transfer… Is it a crime to help people? If one accepts money to get the transfers done, then it is a crime. Otherwise, we keep helping each other,” Gohal had told the Indian Express.

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A woman IAS officer also finds mention in the ED communique to the DGP with regard to change of posting. The transcript of a chat dated January 1, 2026 asks the intermediary to consider posting her in place of another IAS officer in the Women and Child Development Department.

On January 21, 2026, yet another message was sent seeking this woman IAS officer’s posting in the department in place of another IAS officer who had gone for training after promotion. The message also recommended that the remaining additional charges of the IAS officer, who has gone on training, may also be given to the favoured woman IAS officer.

In a chat dated March 9, 2026 the Gohal shared an application of arms license applied by person known to him with the IPS officer who is posted as a SSP for fast tracking of the matter.

Efforts to allegedly influence interviews by the Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) are also revealed in the chats mentioned by ED. A message sent on December 28, 2024 is shared by the federal agency with the title “PPSC interview influenced”. It refers to a candidate for selection as Assistant Town Planner whose interview was pending.

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The ED states that matters relating to policy formulation, amendments to departmental rules, administrative approvals, tender conditions, licensing matters and other government decisions were being influenced. “The chats indicate access to confidential policy proposals, draft administrative decisions and departmental communications which ordinarily would not be available in the public domain,” read the letter.

On January 29, 2026, a list of DSPs to be transferred was shared between the intermediaries while on February 28, a list of PCS officers to be transferred was also shared.

There are multiple chats allegedly pertaining to the Department of Food, Civil Supplies & Consumer Affairs and the policies, which needed to be influenced or changed to suit a particular person. These include transportation, cartage policies and change of condition so that tenders can be reallotted to some parties for the supply of fortified rice kernels (FRKS) with three micronutrients (iron, folic acid & vitamin B12) in 25 kg bags.

Other sundry chats pertain to a 2016-batch PPS officer seeking to be posted as SP (City) Mohali, an officer seeking additional charge of municipal commissioner, Mohali as the post of Superintendent Engineer (SE) of Mohali MC was laying vacant, a PCS officer of 2022 batch to be posted as chief manager (personnel), Markfed, an SDM under transfer to Abohar to be posted as Director, School Education (Secondary), Punjab and Secretary, Punjab School Education Board, SAS Nagar against vacant post and demanding suspension of a Jail Superintendent and asking to file chargesheets against him.

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On April 1, 2026 a prominent private university of Mohali requested clearance from Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB). “Payment done, asked for quick service,” the message in the chat says. Another chat mentions an officer of the Horticulture Department with the comments that he “has paid “100” and rest will be given”.

“The matter also warrants examination under section 3 and section 5 of Official Secret Act and Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, including Sections 7, 8, and 12, wherever public servants or intermediaries are found to have demanded, accepted, facilitated, or arranged illegal gratification in connection with transfers and postings. In view of the above, it appears that the cognizable offences under section 120B, 420, 467 & 471 of Indian Penal Code, 1860 have been committed. Hence, it is deemed appropriate to share the above information under Section 66(2) of the PMLA,” the ED letter adds.

No action has been taken by the Punjab government on the letter till date and neither has there been any official reaction to the development. Official sources said that the government was taking legal opinion in the matter on how to proceed with the communication shared by the ED.