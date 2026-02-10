Endodontic specialist Dr Sanjay Tiwari appointed head of National Dental Commission

Dr Tiwari is a Commonwealth fellow trained at King’s College London and currently serves on the executive committee of the Dental Council of India.

Feb 10, 2026
The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has recommended the name of Dr Sanjay Tiwari, with over 35 years of teaching experience, for appointment as the chairperson of the National Dental Commission, according to an order issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on February 4. Officials said that Dr Tiwari will join the new assignment shortly.

Principal of the Post Graduate Institute of Dental Sciences in Rohtak, Haryana, for the past two decades, Dr Tiwari is a specialist in endodontic microsurgery and has authored over 80 research papers in national and international journals.

“An alumnus of King George Medical University, Lucknow, where he completed his master’s in dental surgery in 1988, Tiwari has guided and mentored numerous postgraduate students over the years, earning recognition as both an academician and a clinician of repute,” said Rahul Garg, a former student of Tiwari and currently a deputy director rank officer at National Health Mission, Panchkula.

Tiwari has also been awarded the Fellowship of the National Academy of Medical Sciences (FAMS), an honour that recognises his academic excellence and professional achievements.

