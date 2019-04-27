Endgame a satisfying watch, leaves fans in Chandigarh in tears

Finally, the Endgame is here. The culmination of, arguably, the largest film franchise ever hit cinemas on Friday and fans around the world rejoiced, after a year of waiting. Throngs of fans filled up cinema halls in the tricity to witness the three-hour-long culmination to the Avengers saga.

The air in the auditoriums was heavy with emotion as devoted fans bid farewell to many of their beloved characters. While Bob Iger, CEO of Disney ( the parent company of Marvel), has stated “this doesn’t necessarily mean you won’t see any Avengers down the road”, it is widely expected that some of the characters will not be seen again, after this film. The film has already grossed $169 million with $114 million coming from pre-sales alone; additionally, ‘Avengers Endgame’ is also the widest film release ever with it being played in 4,600 cinemas worldwide.

The fans who were lucky enough to make it to the first set of shows were visibly affected by the events of the film.

Nakul, an Iron Man fan, said, “The film was emotional, as expected and is, by far, the best film in the MCU”.

In fact, many believe that the film is the best film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Karthik, Anand, Bhan and Prateek, for instance, who came to see the film in the midst of their exams, echoed the belief that the film was the best in the MCU line-up and stressed that it was an emotional rollercoaster.

Anand, whose favourite character is Iron Man, said he cried at the end of the film and felt emotional throughout. The four of them also said that they would watch the film multiple times in the coming month. Tanushree and Jasmine, who were both sporting their marvel-themed clothing, said they felt very satisfied by the end of the film. Others also stated that the film brought a satisfying end to the franchise.

While the fans did thoroughly enjoy the film, some felt that the first half moved slowly. Fo instance, Nakul said,”The first half was a bit slow for casual viewers.” The pace really picked up towards the end. However, many people expressed their delight at the film’s various divergent character arcs which may have reduced the number of high-profile action sequences. When asked if they would recommend this film to anyone, everyone gave the same response: a resounding yes.

With franchises such as these, the atmosphere in cinema halls is often electric, with fans cheering their heroes on and laughing at their jokes. Almost all who watched the film said that the atmosphere within the hall was special. Bhan said all the fans in the crowd were synced in their cheering and screaming and that sitting there only added to the experience of the film. Even if some did not find what they were looking for in the film, not one person left the hall feeling dissatisfied.