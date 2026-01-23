End factionalism, don’t go to media raising internal issues: Cong high command warns Punjab unit

The Congress on Thursday cracked the whip on its Punjab unit, making it clear that any kind of groupism and factionalism will not be tolerated and warning the leaders against airing any views in public or in media and social media platforms, which should be raised only with the high command. The high command also made it clear that there will be no leadership change in the state.

The strict instructions from the party’s central leadership came during a meeting where Punjab key leaders were called following reports of infighting and factionalism. Punjab goes to the polls in 2027, and the Congress, which is seeking to wrest the state back from the Aam Aadmi Party, is battling with internal dissent.

The three-hour meeting was held at Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge’s residence, and was attended attended by Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, along with General Secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal.

Party MP and former chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi, PCC president Amrinder Singh Raja Warring, Leader of Opposition in Punjab Vidhan Sabha Partap Singh Bajwa, AICC general secretary in-charge of state Bhupesh Baghel, CWC member Ambika Soni, MPs Sukhjinder Randhawa and Amar Singh, former minister and AICC treasurer Vijay Inder Singla and former Assembly Speaker Rana KP Singh attended the meeting.

Venugopal said Kharge and Gandhi discussed the “current political situation” in Punjab and listened to the state leaders, who presented their “viewpoint about the future of Punjab Congress”. The state leaders were told to refrain from making statements against each other.

“The party has directed all leaders to refrain from making public statements. Every individual has their own views, but that should be discussed only with the party leadership or at the party forum. Going to the media and spreading those on social media cannot be tolerated. Therefore, a strong direction has been given to the leaders. Don’t go to the media, don’t give any social media bytes for creating internal issues,” Venugopal told reporters after the meeting.

Briefing media persons, Venugopal reiterated Congress’ commitment to equitable representation for all communities, including Dalits/SC, ST, OBC, and poorer sections from general castes. “This principle applies nationwide, including Punjab. The high command will handle everything to ensure this,” he said.

During a meeting of the Punjab Congress, Channi had alleged that Dalits were sidelined in the party unit where all key posts are allegedly held by Jat Sikhs.

Replying to another question about some 30 leaders from Punjab having sought an appointment with the high command, Venugopal said, the leaders are welcome to meet anyone in their individual capacity. “But, we are not going to tolerate this type of group activity. Asking for an appointment is not an issue, but 35-40 people grouping together and signing, that cannot be tolerated. If anybody wants to meet Rahul ji, they can write individually to Rahul ji or to us,” he said.

Venugopal added that from now, the entire Congress family in Punjab will work together to fight unitedly and win the state comfortably in 2027 with public support. He said the party high command will take a call on issues such such as candidate selection and campaigning, in due course. “This is a very clear direction, and all the leaders unanimously agreed to it,” Venugopal added.

He added that Gandhi and Kharge are planning to visit Punjab soon and hold programmes there, and everybody can meet them at that time.

Later, in a post on X, Venugopal said, “The people of Punjab are looking for a change, and we will work in unison to bring the Congress back to power in 2027.”

AICC general secretary in charge of Punjab affairs, Bhupesh Baghel, said the top party leadership discussed the strategy and state leaders gave their suggestions for the next one year.

“Punjab’s people and workers all want a Congress government as the border state is very crucial for the country. It is the Congress’ responsibility to hear the voice of the people and work accordingly. If there are any issues, those should be raised within the party and not in public. Groupism will not be tolerated at all, and every leader should maintain discipline in the party. Our top leadership has given a very stern warning on those indulging in indiscipline, and this will not be tolerated,” the former Chhattisgarh chief minister said.