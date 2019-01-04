Encroachments will be removed, whosoever house owner may be, says municipal commissioner

AFTER RESISTANCE and opposition from the residents of Sector 19, Municipal Commissioner K K Yadav on Thursday said that “encroachments by way of green belts will be removed in the entire city, irrespective of the fact who the owner is”.

On the second day of the anti-encroachment drive, the corporation removed green belts of 100 house owners.

Regarding the issue that several bureaucrats and other VIPs too have green belts as an encroached area in front of their government houses in the city, Yadav said, “It is just that we have started from Sector 19 as per the directions of the Punjab and Haryana High Court. After this drive ends, we will chalk out a plan and then begin it in the entire city.”

On the calculation of recovery charges which will be imposed on the house owners for the removal of such green encroachments, the MC Commissioner stated, “Our staff is noting down the measurements of each of the house as to how much square feet area has been encroached upon and on that basis, we will be calculating the charges. Our staff is deployed with the labour that is removing the encroachments.”

As debris is piled up in front of some houses, the officials stated that they would be clearing all of it. The drive will be conducted in Sector 19 up to January 7 in the first phase during which all the encroachments will be removed.

A meeting in this regard was held with officials of Punjab Engineering College to find out if there was a possibility of conducting a survey of all such encroachments. However, a conclusive decision is yet to be taken regarding this.

On Wednesday, green belts of 71 such houses were removed.

Bhupinder Singh gill, president of Residents Welfare Association of Sector 19D, maintained that if the civic body doesn’t remove the encroachments in front of VIPs houses, they would stage a protest.

“It is unjust and partial. We will stage a protest if they don’t conduct similar drives outside houses of bureaucrats too,” he said.

Vinod Vashisht, president, Government Houses Residents Welfare Society (GHRWS), Sector 22, issued a release on Thursday stating that “city’s parking woes cannot be addressed by merely removing encroachments”.

The Chandigarh Administration has failed to frame its parking policy despite inviting suggestions to the draft policy in January 2018 and its high time the city got its own parking policy as per Vision-2031.

“For general public, parking spaces adjoining V4 and V5 roads may be allowed. Degree of removal of encroachments can vary from area to area depending upon the parking demand. For example, in few northern most sectors, there is no parking issue due to very low density of population and for such areas, there is no point in diminishing the green covers,” he stated.