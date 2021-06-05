ENA for manufacture of spurious liquor sourced from ayurvedic products factory in P’Kula, say cops

ENA is the primary raw material for making alcoholic beverages. It is colourless food grade alcohol that does not have any impurities.

AN ONGOING probe in the manufacture of spurious liquor in Panchkula has revealed that the suspects purchased one of the key raw ingredients Extra Neutral Alcohol (ENA) from a registered manufacturing unit of herbal and ayurvedic medicinal products, Kenko Healthcare, located at Devi Nagar, Sector 3, in Panchkula.

The investigation suggested that thousands of liters of ENA have so far been diverted from Kenko Healthcare to the making of spurious country-made liquor in the last three-four months. Panchkula police said they were going to take up the matter with the Ayush Ministry and the local excise and taxation officers.

One of the directors of Kenko Healthcare, Dinesh Bansal, 42, of Sector 20, has already been arrested in the case and remanded in judicial custody along with seven others — including Rahul Gupta of Sector 21, Panchkula, and Sanjeev Kumar of Derabassi, who were running the manufacturing unit of spurious liquor near HSIIDC in Barwala. Bansal was arrested on June 2 and sent to jail on June 5.

ENA is the primary raw material for making alcoholic beverages. It is colourless food grade alcohol that does not have any impurities. ENA also serves as an essential ingredient in the manufacture of cosmetics and personal care products such as perfumes, toiletries, hair spray.

DCP (Panchkula) Mohit Handa said, “We had seized around eight drums of ENA liquid from the illegal liquor manufacturing unit. Investigations suggested that the ENA was procured from a manufacturing unit of herbal and ayurvedic products in Sector 3, Panchkula. It’s director, Dinesh Bansal, too confessed to having supplied the raw material for making spurious liquor. The quota of ENA to a firm is allotted by the Ayush Department and permitted and regulated by the Excise and Taxation department. We are going to take up the matter with both the departments.”

Handa, who supervised a SIT formed for unearthing the entire racket, has not ruled out the possibility that ENA could have been supplied to other parts of the state also for making of spurious liquor.

The illegal liquor factory was busted by a flying squad team formed by Haryana Chief Minister, Manohar Lal Khattar, on May 25, following a tip off about the unit of spurious liquor near Barwala.

Later, the probe was handed over to Panchkula police. Incharge CIA, Inspector Aman Kumar, said, “So far, we have raided at least five places — two in district Jind, one near Derabassi in Punjab, two in district Panchkula — where spurious liquor was being manufactured, packaged, stored. It was a well organized gang active in the region for the last three-four months. Rahul Gupta owns one Flyover Distillers Bottlers Pvt Ltd but lost the permit of liquor manufacturing a few months back. He allowed one Sanjeev Kumar to manufacture the spurious country made liquor and IMFL while arranging ENA from Kenko Healthcare for him.”

A visit to the Kenko Healthcare Unit at Devi Nagar in Sector 3, Panchkula, revealed that the company is the part of a larger group that deals in the manufacturing of many herbal products. Pawan Bansal, who is also a stakeholder in the company and brother of Dinesh Bansal, maintained, “Dinesh is in the police custody. We have not done anything wrong. We were not informed by the police about any supply of ENA from our unit to anywhere.”