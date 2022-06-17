Empty buckets in hands, Youth Congress workers protest outside Kher house

The Chandigarh Youth Congress on Thursday protested outside the residence of MP Kirron Kher by carrying empty buckets.

“The dissatisfaction among the people of Chandigarh is growing exponentially. Administration along with MP Kirron Kher are not able to provide even the basic amenities to the city. One such incident of dissatisfaction was observed in village Kishangarh today where the state of roads, water & electricity all are in the worst state of affairs,” said Youth Congress city chief Manoj Lubana, who led the protest.

The protesters, more than 150 in number, blocked the roads for over an hour and a half.

Lubana said, “It is a matter of shame for the government that they are unable to fulfil the basic needs. Kishangarh happens to be in Chandigarh but is in the worst shape today. Time has come for people to be on the streets. Soon, they will teach this government a lesson.”