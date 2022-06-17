scorecardresearch
Thursday, June 16, 2022
Empty buckets in hands, Youth Congress workers protest outside Kher house

The protesters, more than 150 in number, blocked the roads for over an hour and a half

By: Express News Service | Chandigarh |
June 17, 2022 4:23:38 am
Chandigarh Youth Congress, youth congress, Punjab Youth Congress, Kirron Kher, Punjab news, Chandigarh city news, Chandigarh, India news, Indian Express News Service, Express News Service, Express News, Indian Express India NewsDuring the protest outside MP Kirron Kher’s house in Chandigarh on Thursday. Jasbir Malhi

The Chandigarh Youth Congress on Thursday protested outside the residence of MP Kirron Kher by carrying empty buckets.

“The dissatisfaction among the people of Chandigarh is growing exponentially. Administration along with MP Kirron Kher are not able to provide even the basic amenities to the city. One such incident of dissatisfaction was observed in village Kishangarh today where the state of roads, water & electricity all are in the worst state of affairs,” said Youth Congress city chief Manoj Lubana, who led the protest.

The protesters, more than 150 in number, blocked the roads for over an hour and a half.

Lubana said, “It is a matter of shame for the government that they are unable to fulfil the basic needs. Kishangarh happens to be in Chandigarh but is in the worst shape today. Time has come for people to be on the streets. Soon, they will teach this government a lesson.”

