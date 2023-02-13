Employees to protest on March 14 in front of Parliament

Planning to intensify its agitation to demand Old Pension Scheme for government employees, the All-India State Government Employees’ Federation on Sunday announced a protest in front of the Parliament on March 14 this year.

After a two-day-long meeting of the national executive, federation president Subhash Lamba said that the representatives from 23 states and Union territories participated in the discussions.

As per the decisions in the meeting, the employees’ bodies will hold state-level conferences by March 10 of this year. The employees will also participate in a rally of farmers-labourers to be held in New Delhi on April 5.

The New Pension Scheme (NPS) was introduced by the Centre for all government appointments after January 1, 2004. The NPS is regulated under the PFRDA (The Pension Fund Regulatory & Development Authority) Act, 2013. The federation has demanded withdrawal of the PFRDA Act to pave the way for restoration of the Old Pension Scheme.

Apart from seeking regularisation of the employees engaged for government departments under outsourcing policy, the federation has also demanded recruitment for 60 lakh vacancies in the government sector to provide jobs to the unemployed youths.