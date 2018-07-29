Employees not observing office hrs: Establishment secretary to all heads

Chandigarh Housing Board office in Sector 9, Chandigarh. (Express File photo by Sahil Walia) Chandigarh Housing Board office in Sector 9, Chandigarh. (Express File photo by Sahil Walia)

UT Secretary, establishment, has written to all administrative secretaries, heads of departments, boards, corporations and institutions of Chandigarh Administration, stating that office hours were not being observed by the employees properly.

In a letter to the heads, a copy of which is with Chandigarh Newsline, Jitender Yadav said, “It has come to the notice of the administration that the office hours are not being observed by the employees working in different offices of the Chandigarh Administration. It is therefore requested to ensure that the office hours are strictly observed by employees working in your offices.”

Yadav then clearly stated that “office hours are from 9 am to 5 pm and lunch break is only from 1 pm to 1.30 pm. The secretary specified that in the opening office hours, “there will be a grace period of only 10 minutes subject to satisfaction of branch in-charge, but it should, in any case not be a regular practice”.

He also stated that in case one avails, first half-day casual leave, the official will report for duty at 1.30 pm and in case of availing second half-day casual leave, the official will leave office only at 1 pm.

The establishment secretary has even asked the heads of departments to display lunch hours prominently at appropriate places.

A few days ago, as many as 100 employees of the Chandigarh Housing Board were issued warning notices by the chief executive officer of the board. The CEO had even found most of the employees missing during office hours resulting in public dealing being hampered.

On checking data for the past one month, senior officials found that these 100 employees, who had been served notice, were not reaching office on time. The employees are supposed to reach at 9.10 am but records showed that all of them were marking their attendance after 9.30 am only. Biometric system is used by the employees to mark their attendance. There are eight biometric machines at the office.

These employees continued to violate the orders of CEO Harish Nayar even when during a surprise inspection last November, he had found over 200 employees reaching late following which he shot off a letter to all of them. Nayar had found that public dealing did not even start till 9.40 am.

