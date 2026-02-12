Employee unions go on strike today, seek regularisation of 1.35L contractual staff

The strike, part of a nationwide protest, has a sharper focus in Haryana, with unions demanding the regularisation of contractual employees, restoration of the Old Pension Scheme (OPS), and filling of vacant sanctioned posts across departments. (File/Representative Photo)

With employee unions in Haryana have given a call to strike work on Thursday, demanding regularisation of contractual employees as per a recent order of the Punjab and Haryana High Court, sources say the state government “is considering a balanced approach” and “discussions are underway to explore the possibility of regularising contractual employees qualifying under its policies,” while others might not be covered at this stage.

Unions are demanding regularisation of nearly 1.35 lakh contractual employees, including about 1.2 lakh engaged under the Haryana Kaushal Rozgar Nigam (HKRN) and nearly 15,000 contractual teachers.

Subhash Lamba, national president of the All India State Government Employees Federation and Haryana affairs in charge, said on Wednesday, “We want full regularisation of HKRN employees, not just job guarantees up to age 58 for those with five years of service. The state government should regularise contractual employees without delay in line with the high court’s December 31, 2025, direction.”