Employee booked for stealing gold, diamond pieces worth Rs 1.50 crore from workshop

AN EMPLOYEE working at Mahaluxmi Diamond Workshop was booked for stealing around 1.50kg gold, diamond pieces worth around Rs 1.50 crore along with Rs 3 lakh in cash from the workshop in Sector 23 Saturday night.

The suspect was identified as Akash Hazi, who is a native of West Bengal. He has been working at the workshop for the last one year and a half. The workshop owner, Anup Khole, submitted his police verification with the local police.

Police sources said that the suspect had thrown a birthday party to his colleagues at the workshop and escaped after locking them inside the workshop premises on Saturday night. Sources said that there are chances that the suspect mixed some intoxicant in the drink served to his co-workers. The jewellery and cash were kept in an iron safe. The safe was found abandoned near the bathroom of the workshop. Police said apparently the suspect cut the safe with a heavy and sharp object. The workshop is located on the top floor in a showroom.

The incident came to light when the workers woke up and found the suspect missing. Police said that the suspect locked his co-workers in the workshop. As per the scrutiny of CCTV cameras, the suspect escaped on a motorcycle after committing the crime. He deliberately left his cell phone at the workshop.

Police said at least five teams were constituted and dispatched to various places, including Ambala Railway station, Delhi railway station and Dehradun. The FIR was registered on the complaint of workshop-cum-jewellery shop owner, Khole, a resident of Sector 25. He reported to the police that he received a call from one of his workers and rushed to the spot.

A police officer said, “There were four workers inside the workshop when they realised that they were locked and the safe was stolen. Later, they found the empty safe abandoned near the bathroom. The four workers are being questioned. The iron safe is very heavy. We suspect at least two people dragged the safe from its basic place to the bathroom.” Police said the workshop owner received orders from jewellers for making jewellery items with designs.

A local forensic team along with CFSL experts visited the spot. A case was registered at Sector 17 Police Station.