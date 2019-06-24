Emotional reaction to sacrilege, but probe case properly: Sukhbir

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president and former Deputy CM Sukhbir Singh Badal Sunday said that while the murder of Mohinder Pal Singh Bittu inside Nabha jail could have been an “emotional reaction to the sacrilege issue”, but there was still a need to probe the matter properly.

Advertising

Sukhbir, who was in Amritsar Sunday, said, “May be this act has been done in an emotional state. Sikh emotions run high on sacrilege issue…..But there should be a proper inquiry in the matter…”

Challenging Congress government to prove that he moved the file to pardon four cops in fake encounter case of 1993 of Harjit Singh of Ludhiana, Sukhbir said, “Let Congress government show a single document with my signatures on this matter. I can guarantee that I never signed or moved a single document recommending pardon to four cops…”

He also accused Congress government of failing to maintain Heritage Street at Golden Temple. “A government that cannot keep Guru’s ghar clean, then what else can be expected from this government? There is nothing called government in Punjab right now..” He said that after seeing the poor condition of Heritage Street at the Golden Temple, SAD was ready to take up its ‘sewa’ and maintain it, if government was unable do its job. “We are ready to take responsibility of Heritage Street. We request CM to give its maintenance responsibility to us since his government has failed to take care of it….All roads in Amritsar are in bad shape.. there is no water. We built Heritage Street so that people are proud of it. They failed to maintain it…” he said.

Attacking Cabinet Minister Navjot Sidhu, Sukhbir said: “It is their internal fight (CM and Sidhu), but CM has right to distribute portfolios. Sidhu should resign if he doesn’t want to accept what he has been given but this is no way that you are availing benefits like government vehicle, residence but not working as a minister and refusing to attend office. This is unacceptable.”