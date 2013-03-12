Eminent profs deliver lectures

Noted academicians Prof M S Raghunathan and Prof Ashoke Sen delivered separate lectures at the Panjab University on Monday. Both the speakers had received D Sc Honoris Causa from PU at the convocation held on March 10. The first lecture was delivered by Prof Raghunathan,who spoke on ‘Mathematics  Art that would rather be science?’ Prof. Raghunathan,head of National Centre for Mathematics,IIT Bombay,Mumbai,quoted many renowned mathematicians who felt that the beauty in mathematics has to be held supreme. While Prof Sen of Harish-Chandra Research Institute in Allahabad in his talk on ‘Search for a unified theory’ said that elementary particles interact via four kinds of forces,namely gravitation,electromagnetic force,strong force and weak force. Effect of gravitation on the elementary particles turns out to be negligible as compared to the other forces.

