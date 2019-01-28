Emerging picture of Congress contest for LS ticket in Chandigarh: Tewari versus Sidhu versus Bansal

THE RACE for the Lok Sabha ticket in the Congress unit of Chandigarh turned into a three-way affair on Sunday with former Union minister Manish Tewari also submitting his application of intent to contest the polls from the City Beautiful even as former MP Pawan Bansal went on record to say that he was the right candidate. The development comes two days after Dr Navjot Kaur Sidhu submitted her nomination to the Congress.

An advocate by profession, Tewari is the national spokesperson of the Indian Congress Party. He remained the union minister of state, minister of information and broadcasting and an MP from Ludhiana. He was also the president of National Students Union of India. It was at 11 am on Sunday that Tewari reached the city Congress office in Sector 35 with his supporters.

City Congress chief Pardeep Chhabra confirmed that Tewari had given his application of intent to contest the polls from here. Tewari has been intermittently active in the city for the last two years, and has held public meetings in different areas. Late last year, there were a couple of occasions when Congress leader Pawan Bansal and Tewari held separate events with their supporters. Some of the former councillors of Municipal Corporation, including Chander Mukhi Sharma, a college friend of Tewari, have had already extended their support to him.

Talking to Chandigarh Newsline, Tewari said, “Chandigarh is my city. I was born and brought up here. My parents also spent their working life here. I have been part of the Congress since 1981 and 37 years is long enough to qualify as an association with the party. I have been the national spokesperson of the party effectively for the last 11 years and that is not an easy job.”

Tewari’s father Dr V N Tewari , a professor at Panjab University, was killed by militants in 1984, months after Operation Blue Star, while he was on his morning walk in Sector 24. His mother Dr Amrit Tewari, who passed away last year, had worked with PGI and was also the nominated councillor of Municipal Corporation.

On Navjot Kaur Sidhu, Tewari said, “It is not appropriate for me to comment on anyone’s candidature as everyone has got the right to apply. It is for the party high command to take a call.” On his vision for Chandigarh, he said that “the entire governance model of Chandigarh needs to be looked at”.

“MC Act needs to be strengthened as lots of powers are with the administration and is in favour of the bureaucrats. Also, there has to be a directly elected mayor in Chandigarh. Moreover, if Puducherry which has a population of 6.5 lakh people can have a legislative assembly, why can’t Chandigarh, a city with double the population?” Tewari asked, adding that the “2019 elections are actually a battle for the soul of India, about the survival of the public of India”.

Asked about the intention of Tewari and Sidhu to contest from the city, former MP Pawan Bansal said, “Every individual has the right to apply within the party… But keeping my work in view, particularly in the last four-and-a-half years, my continuous presence, the way I organised protests and the personal rapport with my people, when it comes to the seat, I am quite hopeful that they will pick me up.”