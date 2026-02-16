Rs 1.5-cr embezzlement alleged in Rishi Apartments Society; probe by CBI, ED, Vigilance demanded

The complainant, Krishan Kumar Goyal (72), resident of flat no. D303, has submitted a detailed complaint requesting a thorough investigation. He also wrote a letter to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Enforcement Directorate (ED), and Punjab Vigilance for a probe into the matter.

Written by: Jasbir Malhi
3 min readMohaliUpdated: Feb 16, 2026 07:52 AM IST
Golf View ApartmentsA Rishi Apartments resident has alleged misappropriation of over Rs 1.5 crore from society funds and sought an FIR, claiming audited accounts have not been made public for nearly three years.(Representative image)
Make us preferred source on Google

A senior citizen of Rishi Apartments has alleged misappropriation of more than Rs 1.5 crore from the society fund and sought registration of an FIR from the Punjab Director General of Police.

The complainant, Krishan Kumar Goyal (72), resident of flat no. D303, has submitted a detailed complaint requesting a thorough investigation. He also wrote a letter to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Enforcement Directorate (ED), and Punjab Vigilance for a probe into the matter.

According to the complaint, following the order of the Dera Bassi SDM, dated January 16, 2023, the executive officer (EO) of Municipal Council, Zirakpur, was assigned responsibility to manage and operate the affairs and bank accounts of the Rishi Apartments Residents Welfare Association (RWA). However, it is alleged that for nearly 37 months, audited financial statements of the society have not been made public.

Goyal stated that on September 11, 2025, he sought details of audited accounts under the Right to Information (RTI) Act. The Local Bodies Department forwarded the request to the Zirakpur Municipal Council, but the council reportedly replied that no such record was available. Despite repeated personal visits and written reminders, no satisfactory response was received. He questioned why Rs 20,000 is allegedly being charged in the name of NOC despite residents already paying regular monthly maintenance.

The complainant also alleged that in 2023, the Punjab Pollution Control Board imposed a fine of Rs 5 lakh and halted property registrations in the society for discharging untreated sewage into open drains due to non-functional STP connectivity. Despite the reported suspension, around 80–90 property registrations were allegedly carried out later at the tehsil office.

Goyal claimed that since January 2023, Municipal Council officials have been operating the society’s bank account, appointing staff, deploying security guards, and collecting monthly maintenance from residents. Despite this, non-disclosure of financial records raises serious doubts. He also alleged that maintenance charges are being collected even though Building Completion Certificate (BCC) and Occupancy Certificate (OC) have not been issued.

He stated that even after transferring his flat in his wife’s name, receipts were issued in another person’s name, indicating irregularities. According to society bylaws, an Annual General Meeting (AGM) must be held every year to present financial accounts and bank details to residents, but no AGM has been conducted since the EO took over management, deepening suspicions.

Story continues below this ad

The complainant has urged the DGP to immediately register an FIR against the officials concerned and ensure an impartial investigation.

Regarding the alleged ban on property registrations, Zirakpur Naib Tehsildar Mukul Jindal told The Indian Express, “The letter from the Punjab Pollution Control Board regarding the restriction on registrations has been sent for verification, and since then no registry has been carried out here.”

EO’s response

Speaking to The Indian Express, Parvinder Singh Bhatti, Executive Officer, Zirakpur, said: “Everything is on record. There is nothing related to any scam. Anyone has the right to file a complaint. If records are sought, they will be shown. At present, I cannot comment without examining the records.”

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
India vs Pakistan is the biggest rivalry in cricket, they say. Except it hasn't been a rivalry for years now. And Sunday night showed why. (AP Photo)
Pakistan left with no answers as once-great rivalry with India becomes one-sided debacle
kareena karisma babita randhir Kapoor
Randhir Kapoor joked about asking Kareena Kapoor-Karisma to adopt him after leaving them, wife Babita to fend for themselves
Despite the noise, Rohit Kumar was determined and won hearts with his simple science lessons
He failed Class 10th, now his Rs 125 'rooftop classroom' has caught the eye of Sridhar Vembu
India vs Pakistan T20 world Cup
T20 World Cup: India has mastered the art of winning T20 matches
US-India trade deal, India-US trade deal, donald trump, Narendra Modi, trump modi deal, Indo-US trade framework agreement 2026, P Chidambaram, P Chidambaram column, India US business ties, India US trade, India-US reciprocal tariffs 18 percent, Indian express news, current affairs
US audacity, not reciprocity
Live Blog
Advertisement