Rs 1.5-cr embezzlement alleged in Rishi Apartments Society; probe by CBI, ED, Vigilance demanded

A Rishi Apartments resident has alleged misappropriation of over Rs 1.5 crore from society funds and sought an FIR, claiming audited accounts have not been made public for nearly three years.(Representative image)

A senior citizen of Rishi Apartments has alleged misappropriation of more than Rs 1.5 crore from the society fund and sought registration of an FIR from the Punjab Director General of Police.

The complainant, Krishan Kumar Goyal (72), resident of flat no. D303, has submitted a detailed complaint requesting a thorough investigation. He also wrote a letter to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Enforcement Directorate (ED), and Punjab Vigilance for a probe into the matter.

According to the complaint, following the order of the Dera Bassi SDM, dated January 16, 2023, the executive officer (EO) of Municipal Council, Zirakpur, was assigned responsibility to manage and operate the affairs and bank accounts of the Rishi Apartments Residents Welfare Association (RWA). However, it is alleged that for nearly 37 months, audited financial statements of the society have not been made public.