Embezzlement of funds: HC grants bail to ex-chief of Amritsar Improvement Trust

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has granted bail to the former chairman of the Amritsar Improvement Trust, Dinesh Bassi, in connection with an FIR registered against him for alleged embezzlement of funds and causing loss to the Trust.

Bassi was seeking bail in a case registered against him in July 2022 for criminal breach of trust and other offences under Sections 409, 201 and 120-B of the IPC and the provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act at Vigilance Bureau police station in Amritsar district.

Bassi (the petitioner) – through counsels, Senior Advocate R S Rai with Abhinav Sood – contended that the petitioner was falsely implicated in the case. There was no evidence that could give credence to the allegations levelled by the prosecution.

The state counsel in reply stated that sufficient evidence had been collected to establish the petitioner’s complicity in causing huge loss to the Amritsar Improvement Trust. A plot was sold by the Trust for peanuts pursuant to a conscious decision taken by the petitioner, the state counsel stated.

After hearing the arguments, Justice Gurvinder Singh Gill said, “It is correct that serious allegations of embezzlement of huge amount have been levelled against the petitioner, who had extended undue favours while misusing his position. However, this court cannot lose sight of the fact that the petitioner has been behind bars for a substantial period of seven months and challan already stands presented.”

The high court while granting bail to Bassi added, “The trial has not even commenced till date. In these circumstances, further detention of the petitioner, who otherwise has a clean record, will not serve any useful purpose.