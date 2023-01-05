Embezzlement of funds: Days after plaint against ex-CM Channi, complainant says ‘name being misused’

Days after Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) began verifying a complaint which alleged that bills were inflated during the Daastan-e-Shahaadat programme (held in November 2021), and the additional Rs 1.47 crore collected was “adjusted” for the wedding of former Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi’s son, a purported letter from the complainant, Rajbinder Singh, to the VB is being circulating on social media that states that he never made any such complaint.

While Channi had denied the allegations and termed it a “witch hunt”, VB had started investigating the complaint submitted made on December 9.

In the undated letter addressed to VB Chief Director, Rajbinder has also sought security for him and his family. “Sir, due to the wide publicity and circulation of the applicant’s name as author of the alleged complaint, the applicant is feeling constant threat to the life and liberty of the applicant and his family. And in view of the present circumstances, the applicant requests your good-self to provide security to the applicant and his family,” the letter mentioned.

Rajbinder said that he came to know that a complaint addressed to VB had been filed against his name from mediapersons, who visited his house on December 30, 2022, regarding embezzlement of funds in organising “Dastan-e-Shahdat” on November 19, 2021.

“The applicant is astonished to see mediapersons in his house and suddenly the applicant became famous in Punjab. The applicant is a common person, who is making endeavor to secure bread and butter for his family and not connected with any political or whistleblower community (sic),” the letter read.

The letter added, “I hereby request that the applicant should not be used as a scapegoat for appeasing your political masters and take necessary action as per law against the person who, used, abused and misused the name of the applicant.”

While Rajbinder was not available for comment, a VB official said that the complainant may have been coerced to withdraw the complaint. He added, “The contents of the letter will be verified and action will be initiated accordingly.”