Embezzlement: District Court frames charges against 2 accused, trial to begin on Oct 15

Manchanda had alleged that Goyal used to supply mobiles to all mobile dealers in addition to giving bills, making recovery of payments and maintaining accounts of his distributorship. Manchanda had alleged that Goyal used to supply mobiles to all mobile dealers in addition to giving bills, making recovery of payments and maintaining accounts of his distributorship.

THE CHANDIGARH district court on Monday framed charges against the manager-cum-accountant and the salesman of a Samsung mobile distributorship for allegedly committing a forgery of Rs 1.5 crore at a Samsung mobile distributorship in Sector 21. Trial will commence on October 15.

The charges were framed by Chief Judicial Magistrate Akshdeep Mahajan against Deepak Kumar Goyal (manager) and Sher Khan (salesman) under sections 408 (criminal breach of trust by clerk or servant), 420 (cheating), 467 (forgery of valuable security, will, etc), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), 471 (using as genuine a forged document) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 66 of the Information Technology Act. Trial will commence on October 15.

Initially, Goyal was arrested and it was followed by the arrest of Khan for being allegedly involved in the forgery with Goyal. According to the police, Goyal and Khan were arrested on the complaint of Ramesh Kumar Manchanda, the owner of a mobile distributorship. Manchanda had alleged that Goyal used to supply mobiles to all mobile dealers in addition to giving bills, making recovery of payments and maintaining accounts of his distributorship. When Manchanda tried to recover payments from the dealers which was worth over Rs 80 lakh, a few of them refused to pay stating that they had already settled the account with Goyal and due payments had already been received by him. On this, the complainant also found that there was a lot of variation in stocks and credit notes.

Manchanda also got an internal audit report from a Chartered Accountant, which revealed a huge variation of stocks in the audit balance sheet and the credit notes/claims given to the dealers during the current financial year were Rs 1.49 crore. However, claim/credit notes confirmed actually by the management was Rs 1.14 crore.

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App