Email threat cites blast timings at Punjab Secretariat, Chandigarh District Court; nothing suspicious found in searches

Panic swept through the Punjab Secretariat and the District Court in Chandigarh on Thursday after authorities received a threatening email warning of bomb blasts at both sites, which also allegedly mentioned Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann as a target.

Security agencies that conducted thorough searches at both locations later declared the premises safe after finding no suspicious objects.

According to police sources, the message, sent via Gmail, contained extremist language and said it was from individuals claiming affiliation with Khalistan National Army. The sources said the tone and wording suggested an attempt to spread panic, but all protocols were still followed.