Ellenabad bypoll Live Updates: Abhay Chautala eyes fourth win from seat

Over 1.86 lakh voters are eligible to cast their votes for the Ellenabad bypoll in Haryana Saturday. The bypoll contest is a triangular contest among the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD), BJP-JJP and the Congress.

The bypoll to the majorly rural constituency in Haryana’s Sirsa district was necessitated following the resignation of Abhay Chautala, then the lone MLA of INLD, in support of the farmers over their agitation against the agricultural laws. This is the first election in any Assembly constituency in Haryana since the farmers’ agitation began 11 months ago. The results of the bypoll may emerge as a referendum on whether the ongoing agitation has had any impact on electoral politics.

The main contest Saturday is between Chautala, BJP’s Gobind Kanda and Pawan Beniwal from the Congress. More than half the polling booths in Ellenabad have been declared sensitive or hyper sensitive.

Sirsa Election Officer Anish Yadav told The Indian Express: “A total of 211 polling booths have been set up for 1.86 lakh voters. As many as 121 polling booths (57 per cent) have been declared sensitive or hyper sensitive.” Apart from personnel from Hisar range, 34 companies of paramilitary forces have also been deployed to ensure a free and fair election.