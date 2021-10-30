Ellenabad bypoll Live Updates: Abhay Chautala eyes fourth win from seat

Over 1.86 lakh voters are eligible to cast their votes for the Ellenabad bypoll in Haryana Saturday. The bypoll contest is a triangular contest among the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD), BJP-JJP and the Congress.
The bypoll to the majorly rural constituency in Haryana’s Sirsa district was necessitated following the resignation of Abhay Chautala, then the lone MLA of INLD, in support of the farmers over their agitation against the agricultural laws. This is the first election in any Assembly constituency in Haryana since the farmers’ agitation began 11 months ago. The results of the bypoll may emerge as a referendum on whether the ongoing agitation has had any impact on electoral politics.
The main contest Saturday is between Chautala, BJP’s Gobind Kanda and Pawan Beniwal from the Congress. More than half the polling booths in Ellenabad have been declared sensitive or hyper sensitive.
Sirsa Election Officer Anish Yadav told The Indian Express: “A total of 211 polling booths have been set up for 1.86 lakh voters. As many as 121 polling booths (57 per cent) have been declared sensitive or hyper sensitive.” Apart from personnel from Hisar range, 34 companies of paramilitary forces have also been deployed to ensure a free and fair election.
Over 1.86 lakh voters, including 99,42 men and 86,973 women will vote today to decide the fate of INLD candidate Abhay Singh Chautala, Congress nominee Pawan Beniwal, and BJP's Gobind Kanda, who are locked in a triangular contest for the Ellenabad seat.
Why is this election important for the farmers?
This is the first election in any Assembly constituency in Haryana after the farmers’ agitation began 11 months ago. The state has lately emerged as the agitation’s epicentre. Now, the results for the bypoll to Ellenabad constituency may emerge as a referendum on whether the ongoing agitation has had any impact on electoral politics. The farmers say if they succeed in ensuring defeat of the BJP candidate in Ellenabad with an impressive margin, it may reflect the direction the wind is blowing in the region. The bypoll has come months ahead of the Assembly elections in Punjab. The ruling BJP in Haryana has been claiming that agitation has support of “a handful of people”. However, farm leaders have been citing several occasions when thousands of farmers took to the roads over issue that matter to them and also when they forced the state government to rethink its decisions.
The INLD leader is pitted in a triangular contest with BJP's Gobind Kanda, who is also brother of Haryana Lokhit Party chief and Sirsa MLA Gopal Kanda, and Congress's Pawan Beniwal, who had unsuccessfully contested the previous assembly poll against Abhay. Sixteen other candidates too are in fray.
