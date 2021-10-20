Ellenabad Bypoll: In triangular contest, BJP offers share in govt, INLD cites connect, Cong banks on price rise anger

The campaigning for the October 30 bypolls to Ellenabad Assembly constituency has picked pace with the three major political parties going full throttle to woo the majorly rural constituents.

While the ruling BJP-JJP dispensation is seeking votes in the name of “constituency’s participation in the government”, and INLD is banking on the ongoing farmers’ agitation, the Congress is seeking to convert the public anger over rising fuel prices into votes for the party.

The bypoll was necessitated after Abhay Chautala, then the INLD lone MLA, had resigned from the Vidhan Sabha in solidarity with farmers’ agitation against the three central agri laws. A three-time legislator from Ellenabad, Abhay is again in the fray and is confident about his victory.

“These parties (the ruling BJP-JJP combine and the opposition Congress), who did not have candidates to field in Ellenabad are talking about development of the constituency. While BJP-JJP had to import Gobind Kanda, Congress had to import Pawan Beniwal. It is not Abhay Chautala who is fighting this bypoll. It is the farmers and people of this constituency who will teach the ruling dispensation a lesson. The result of this bypoll shall be a new beginning for INLD’s rise and BJP-JJP’s downfall,” Abhay said.

Gobind Kanda, the brother of Haryana Lokhit Party chief and legislator Gopal Kanda, joined the BJP recently and has been fielded from

Ellenabad by the ruling BJP-JJP combine.

Pawan Beniwal, who had unsuccessfully contested the Assembly polls against Chautala, switched over from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to the Congress subsequently and is also in the fray.

Abhay added, “During my tenure as Ellenabad’s representative, I ensured an overall development of the constituency. I will continue to do that. People of this constituency are my family and had been blessing me all these years. This bypoll will play the most crucial role in writing the script of BJP-JJP’s downfall”.

Abhay’s brother and JJP founder Ajay Chautala, meanwhile said that Ellenabad “must vote” for Gobind Kanda, because “BJP-JJP had consistently been working for the welfare of people” of Haryana. “Former MLA Abhay Chautala wants to act as a martyr by sacrificing his finger…Abhay thought that farmers and government would reach a compromise and thus offered to resign to gain publicity. But, the things did not go as he had anticipated and he had to resign. Because of his resignation, people of Ellenabad have been forced to face this bypoll,” said Ajay, who is serving 10 year jail term in a teachers’ recruitment scam and is currently out on bail.

“Solution of people’s problems can only be achieved by being in the government and not by resigning,” Ajay added.

On the other hand, Haryana Congress chief Kumari Selja, said, “While JJP is BJP’s Team-A, INLD is its Team-B. Congress is the only party that moves forward taking people of all 36 castes along. The central farm legislations were made by the BJP government only to benefit their corporate friends. It is not only impacting the farmers, but also the small shopkeepers, traders, labourers and arhtiyas”.

Pawan Beniwal added, “I always raised voice of the people of my constituency and this time too, if I get the mandate I will work as their representative and not as a politician”.