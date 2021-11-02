scorecardresearch
Tuesday, November 02, 2021
Ellenabad Bypoll Results Live Updates: Counting underway in high-stakes contest

Ellenabad Bypoll Results Live Updates: Over 81.3 per cent polling was recorded in the high-stakes triangular contest between Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) chief Abhay Chautala, the BJP-JJP alliance and the Congress.

By: Express Web Desk | Chandigarh, New Delhi |
Updated: November 2, 2021 8:55:33 am
Ellenabad bypoll: Voters stand in queues to cast their votes on October 30. (Express Photo: Sukhbir Siwach)

Ellenabad Bypoll Results Live Updates: The results of the bypoll to the Ellenabad constituency in Haryana, which took place on October 30, will be declared Tuesday. Over 81 per cent polling was recorded in the high-stakes triangular contest between Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) chief Abhay Chautala, the BJP-JJP alliance and the Congress.

The bypolls were necessitated after Chautala resigned in solidarity with the agitating farmers who are protesting the three farm laws. Chautala contested the polls again, and is eyeing a fourth win from the seat — after winning the bypolls to Ellenabad in 2010, Abhay retained it in 2014 and again in the 2019 Assembly polls. This election is significant for Chautala as Ellenabad was the lone seat his party had won in the last election to the Vidhan Sabha.

Apart from Chautala, there are 19 candidates in the fray, including BJP’s Gobind Kanda, who is also brother of Haryana Lokhit Party chief and Sirsa MLA Gopal Kanda, and Congress’s Pawan Beniwal.

The Ellenabad bye-election was the first election in any Assembly constituency in Haryana since the farmers’ agitation began last November. The state has now emerged the epicentre of the movement. The results of this election, therefore, are likely to emerge as a referendum on whether the ongoing agitation has had any impact on electoral politics. It is being considered a tough test for the ruling dispensation, as the BJP-JJP alliance is already facing opposition from the farmer community over the legislations.

Bypolls 2021 |liveFollow results of 3 Lok Sabha, 29 Assembly seats

Live Blog

Ellenabad Bypolls Live Updates: Over 80% voter turnout on October 30; triangular contest between INLD's Abhay Chautala, BJP candidate Gobind Kanda and Congress' Pawan Beniwal; first election in Haryana since farmers' protest began. Follow latest news and updates below.

08:50 (IST)02 Nov 2021
Ellenabad a largely rural constituency; tough test for BJP-JJP

The Ellenabad constituency is mainly defined as a rural area, and majority of the voters stay in villages. Due to this, it is going to be a tough contest for the BJP-JJP alliance, which is already facing immense opposition from the farmer community due to the three central farm legislations.

08:48 (IST)02 Nov 2021
Abhay Chautala on Ellenabad bypoll: 'Going to be victory of farmers'

Ahead of counting, INLD’s Abhay Chautala said, “It is going to be victory of farmers and people of Ellenabad constituency”. Congress’ Pawan Beniwal said, “It is the time when people of Ellenabad have decided that which side they would like to go”. BJP-JJP’s Gobind Kanda, meanwhile, said, “People of Ellenabad shall celebrate two Diwalis this time, first on November 2 (today) and another on November 4.”

08:47 (IST)02 Nov 2021
Ellenabad bye-election: Ballot boxes counted first, EVMs after

Election Commission officials will conduct 16 rounds of counting before completing the counting of votes process. As part of the procedure, ballot papers are being counted first. Subsequently, in each of the 16 rounds of counting, 14 EVMs shall be opened in one go. 

08:38 (IST)02 Nov 2021
Ellenabad bypoll results: EC to hold 16 rounds of counting

Good morning, and welcome to our live blog on the Ellenabad bypoll results. Counting of votes began an 8 am; the Election Commission will hold 16 rounds of counting before the official result is declared. Over 81 per cent was recorded in the election that was held on October 30. 

Voters standing in queues to cast their votes in Ellenabad. (Express Photo: Manoj Dhaka)

Ellenabad Bypolls Live Updates:

Ahead of the Ellenabad bypolls, as many as 121 polling booths of the 211 set up were declared "sensitive or hyper sensitive". Sirsa District Election Officer Anish Yadav told The Indian Express: "As many as 211 polling booths were set up for 1.86 lakh voters. As many as 121 polling booths were declared sensitive or hyper sensitive. The election process went on peacefully."

The polling was conducted according to the Covid-19 guidelines. Voters were made to stand in queues and follow the social distancing norms.

Hisar range IGP Rakesh Arya said apart from the policemen from Hisar range, as were as 34 companies of paramilitary forces deployed to ensure free and fair election. "As many as 65 patrolling parties were formed for nearly 80 villages where the election process took place. The patrolling parties were given a target to reach any spot within 5-7 minutes after getting any complaint. As many as 52 nakas were set up on the borders of Punjab and Rajasthan. Similar nakas were installed by the neighbouring states too in their jurisdiction following our request,” he had told The Indian Express.

Also read:

 

