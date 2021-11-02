Ellenabad Bypoll Results Live Updates: Counting underway in high-stakes contest

Ellenabad Bypoll Results Live Updates: The results of the bypoll to the Ellenabad constituency in Haryana, which took place on October 30, will be declared Tuesday. Over 81 per cent polling was recorded in the high-stakes triangular contest between Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) chief Abhay Chautala, the BJP-JJP alliance and the Congress.

The bypolls were necessitated after Chautala resigned in solidarity with the agitating farmers who are protesting the three farm laws. Chautala contested the polls again, and is eyeing a fourth win from the seat — after winning the bypolls to Ellenabad in 2010, Abhay retained it in 2014 and again in the 2019 Assembly polls. This election is significant for Chautala as Ellenabad was the lone seat his party had won in the last election to the Vidhan Sabha.

Apart from Chautala, there are 19 candidates in the fray, including BJP’s Gobind Kanda, who is also brother of Haryana Lokhit Party chief and Sirsa MLA Gopal Kanda, and Congress’s Pawan Beniwal.

The Ellenabad bye-election was the first election in any Assembly constituency in Haryana since the farmers’ agitation began last November. The state has now emerged the epicentre of the movement. The results of this election, therefore, are likely to emerge as a referendum on whether the ongoing agitation has had any impact on electoral politics. It is being considered a tough test for the ruling dispensation, as the BJP-JJP alliance is already facing opposition from the farmer community over the legislations.