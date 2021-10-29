Ellenabad bypoll: Flying squad team probes claims of money distribution to influence voters

A flying squad team including executive magistrates is probing a complaint filed by the INLD in which it has accused BJP-JJP supporters of “distributing money to influence voters at several locations in Ellenabad constituency ahead of the bypolls.

Sirsa Election Officer Anish Yadav Thursday told The Indian Express: “Flying squad teams have visited the place to investigate. A report will be submitted to the Election Commission accordingly.”

The BJP and JJP have refuted the allegations.

Referring to claims of distribution of money at the residence of a villager, Krishna, INLD state office secretary Nachhattar Singh even mentioned the number of a jeep in which supporters of BJP-JJP candidate Gobind Kanda allegedly travelled to the place at 7 am Thursday.

Seeking action against supporters of BJP-JJP, Singh mentioned in the complaint: “Supporters of BJP-JJP candidate Gobind Kanda are violating model code of conduct by distributing money in villages namely Hazira under the cover of police forces. Party in power in Haryana is influencing voters by bribing them. BJP-JJP parties are misusing the official position with the help of police and paramilitary forces. It will influence the democratic rights of voters and will create obstacles for holding free and fair elections.”

In a separate complaint, Singh alleged the supporters of BJP-JJP were distributing money in Bakarianwali village and wards 4 and 5 of Ellenabad town.

BJP-JJP leaders have called the allegations baseless. BJP leader and former minister Krishan Lal Panwar had earlier told The Indian Express: “BJP works in an organisational manner and the party did not distribute any money to woo voters.”

On the other hand, JJP General Secretary Digvijay Singh on Thursday alleged that INLD candidate Abhay Singh Chautala was “forcing JJP workers to invite him for tea” ahead of the voting which will take place on October 30. Referring to a recent protest against Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala in Jamal village, Digvijay claimed that no one from the village concerned was involved in the protest but “90 per cent of the protesters were from INLD or were sponsored by it”. He also claimed a leader of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha was “campaigning for INLD and Congress”.

As campaigning for the high-voltage Ellenabad bypoll wrapped up Wednesday, senior BKU leader Rakesh Tikait had hinted that the farmers will support INLD candidate Abhay Singh Chautala — who had resigned from the Haryana Assembly in support of the farmers’ movement in January.