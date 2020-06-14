Eleven positive Covid-19 cases reported in Mohali, active cases now at 40

Civil Surgeon, Dr Manjit Singh, visited the affected area and gave necessary instructions to the health and police teams deployed there to check the spread of the disease in the village. (Representational) Civil Surgeon, Dr Manjit Singh, visited the affected area and gave necessary instructions to the health and police teams deployed there to check the spread of the disease in the village. (Representational)

Eleven new Covid-19 cases were reported in the district on Saturday, taking the total number of cases to 160 in the district, with 40 active cases. As many as 117 patients have recovered, while three people succumbed to the disease.

While eight cases were reported from Mubarikpur, three were reported from Baltana in Derabassi Sub-Division.

The eight new cases are the family contacts of a man who had recently tested positive and had a travel history of Delhi. Health officials said that they include five girls aged 4, 7, 8, 12, and 14, two women, 25 and 47 years of age, and a 35-year-old man. All patients are admitted at Gian Sagar Hospital near Banur.

The three cases from Baltana are also the close contacts of an already positive case. Those who tested positive include men aged 23, 43 and 54.

Dr Manjeet Singh said that the health department had taken samples of 46 suspects from Mubarikpur yesterday, out of which eight reports are positive while the rest are negative. Another 20 samples were taken on Saturday. He said that the affected area of ??the village was completely cordoned of and the people living in the vicinity were also directed to stay indoors.

“Teams from the health and police departments have been deployed in the village. The teams of the health department have worked diligently and fearlessly to find the contacts of the positive patient, take their samples and transport the positive patients to the hospital and the teams are making sure to contain the spread of the disease in the village,” he added.

While warning the residents of the district, he said that the threat of coronavirus is still prevalent and that people need to be more vigilant. He appealed to the people to not step out of their homes and take all other necessary precautions.

Deputy medical commissioner, Dr Daljeet Singh, Dr HS Cheema, Dr Vikrant, Health

Inspector Bhupinder Singh and Rajinder Singh were also present in the village.

