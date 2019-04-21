Electrifying musical performances win many hearts at Chandigarh event

The eighth edition of Kasauli Rhythm And Blues Festival captivated the audience with electrifying performances from music contemporaries across genres. Shubhangi Joshi Collective, Parikrama, Maati Baani, Hari-Sukhmani, Bryden-Parth, Thaikkudam Bridge and Soundarya kept the audience enthralled with their performances.

In view of helping underprivileged kids suffering from congenital heart defects, KRBF was organised by Genesis Foundation as a platform to bring together music fans to donate generously and fund this noble cause.

On the first day, the audience witnessed a collage of three totally different music forms with Shubhangi Joshi Collective, doing pure justice to the soul of Rhythm & Blues, Jazz and western classic music. This was followed by India’s top classical and pop-fusion couple- Maati Bani. The headliner act by ‘But It Rained’ fame – Parikrama, further elevated the enthusiasm.

The second day had a lineup of four performances. Hari-Sukhmani, known to bring nostalgia with traditional Punjabi folk music infused with electronic music, enriched the vibe of the festival. The act was inspired by Sufi poets. Another duo, Jazz and Indian classical Bryden-Parth with Choral riff swayed the audience with its exceptionally melodious Bollywood covers.

Prema Sagar, founder trustee of Genesis Foundation, while commenting on the festival, said, “At Genesis Foundation, we truly believe that music has the power to unite people across the world. With this as our driving force, we are elated to see Kasauli Rhtyhm and Blues concluding its 8th edition and bringing our audience together for the cause of saving little hearts, while relishing enthralling music in scenic beauty of Kasauli. We were able to save 25 children through funds raised through this festival last year. We are hoping to save many more lives this year with the help of our supporters and all the performing bands”

Shailender Kumar, vice president and regional managing director at Oracle India also commented saying, “These little hearts are the hope for India’s bright future and therefore, at Oracle, we feel that it is vital that corporate India invests in initiatives that advance the health of tomorrow’s workforce. Kasauli Rhythm and Blues is a great initiative that has been able to create a loyal audience for itself, one that is willing to contribute to the cause. We are proud to support Genesis Foundation in their mission to save little hearts and bring joy to the lives of these children.”

Sukhmani Malik from Hari & Sukhmani band, said, “As artists, we have the opportunity to perform for our fans across the globe. Performing at the KRBF is a first for us and we are thrilled to be a part of it as the proceeds for this event will help children with heart disorders. We look forward to meeting our fans and other artists, who have join this initiative with us.