Haryana INLD chief’s son arrested in electricity meter case; family says ‘bid to crush Opposition’

Days after Haryana Police lodged an FIR against the state unit president of Indian National Lok Dal, Nafe Singh Rathee in connection to the alleged suicide of a local BJP leader, the state police Friday arrested his son Jitender Rathee in connection with installation of an electricity meter.

The Rathee family has termed the police action as “an attempt to pressurise them and crush the Opposition ”.

A few days back, Nafe Singh, who is a former MLA, and others were booked under Section 306 (abetment to suicide) of the IPC in connection to the alleged suicide of a local BJP leader Jagdish Numberdar — the son of former Cabinet minister Mange Ram Numberdar — in Bahadurgarh.

The son of Jagdish Numberdar, Gaurav had alleged: “My father died by suicide after coming under pressure. The accused forced my father to die by suicide. Two-three years ago, our shop was also illegally occupied by the Nafe Singh.”

Two days after the FIR against Nafe Singh Rathee, senior INLD leader Abhay Singh Chautala Friday alleged that the FIR has been registered as part of a political conspiracy.

Abhay Chautala, a legislator from Ellenabad, had also demanded a CBI probe to ensure impartial probe and bring truth before the public.

On Friday, the police arrested Jitender Rathee in a three-month old case which was lodged on the complaint of another local BJP leader.

In this case, the police had lodged an FIR against Sheela Rathee (Nafe Singh’s wife) in connection with installation of an electricity meter at a “disputed land on the basis of forged documents”.

The police say the latest arrest has been made after investigation of the matter.