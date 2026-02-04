Electricity engineers and employees accuse Punjab Govt of unilaterally planning to sell PSPCL assets

Employees, engineers, and pensioners of PSPCL protested in Patiala on Wednesday. (Photo by special arrangement)

Under the banner of a Joint Action Committee (JAC), employees, engineers, and pensioners of Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) protested in front of its head office in Patiala on Wednesday against sale of the power department’s properties, the Electricity (Amendment) Bill 2025, and the installation of two thermal units of 800MW in Ropar.

Electricity employees, engineers, and pensioners from across the state have been on the warpath against the Government’s policies for many months. The protesters said the power sector was passing through a rough phase, with unprecedented political interference allegedly eroding PSPCL’s independence.

JAC leaders from various unions and associations, including Ajaypal Singh Atwal, general secretary of the PSEB Engineers’ Association, spoke on the occasion.