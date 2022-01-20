scorecardresearch
Wednesday, January 19, 2022
Electricity commission discusses revenue requirements for discoms

🔴 The meeting was held to seek feedback on annual revenue requirements for power utilities

By: Express News Service | Chandigarh |
January 20, 2022 3:39:39 am
The Haryana Electricity Regulatory Commission (HERC) chairman, RK Pachnanda, on Tuesday presided over a meeting of the state advisory committee at Panchkula to discuss further improvement in the functioning of state power utilities.

The meeting was held to seek feedback regarding annual revenue requirements for the power utilities in the upcoming financial year. Former commission chairman, RN Parashar, has suggested a need for rationalisation of the power subsidy further.

Both power utilities—DHBVN and UHBVN — in the distribution sector have nearly 72 lakh electricity consumers in Haryana.

