Electricity commission discusses revenue requirements for discoms

The Haryana Electricity Regulatory Commission (HERC) chairman, RK Pachnanda, on Tuesday presided over a meeting of the state advisory committee at Panchkula to discuss further improvement in the functioning of state power utilities.

The meeting was held to seek feedback regarding annual revenue requirements for the power utilities in the upcoming financial year. Former commission chairman, RN Parashar, has suggested a need for rationalisation of the power subsidy further.

The commission will finalise its order on revenue requirements and tariff for the upcoming financial year after considering different suggestions from the stakeholders.

Both power utilities—DHBVN and UHBVN — in the distribution sector have nearly 72 lakh electricity consumers in Haryana.