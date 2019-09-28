Electricity charges for camp offices of IPS officers in Chandigarh in two years are ` 6.02 L

The electricity charges for the camp offices of senior IPS officers in Chandigarh police at their houses between 2016 and 2018 were Rs 6.02 lakh, a reply of RTI query reveals.

The camp office is a facility provided to IAS/IPS and other gazetted officers for communicating with general public and official work in case if the distance between house and office of the officer is very long.

Five IPS officers including DGP Sanjay Baniwal, DIG Omvir Singh, SSP (UT) Nilambri Vijay Jagdale, SSP (traffic) Shashank Anand, SP (headquarters) Manoj Kumar Meena have camp offices at their houses.

The RTI reply delivered by Central Public Information Officer (CPIO), Accounts department, UT police, said , “Rs 2.45 lakh out of Rs 6.02 lakh was the electricity charges of the camp office of DGP in his Sector 5-situated government house.

Rs 1.73 lakh electricity charges for two years of camp office of SSP at the government house in Sector 16. Electricity charges of the camp office of SSP traffic at his government house in Sector 16 were Rs 55,786 and for the camp office of SP (headquarters) at his government house in Sector 16 were Rs 90,511. And Rs 35,970 electricity charges of the camp office of DIG at his government accommodation in Sector 7.”

The RTI application was filed by a Manimajra resident, Jagjeet Singh, a head constable with Chandigarh police. The electricity bills are issued against the camp offices of IPS offices after every two months.

The reply shows, “Maximum electricity charges of the camp office at DGP residence was Rs 49,161 between January, 2018 and March, 2018. Maximum electricity charges of the camp office at SSP (UT) residence was Rs 39,000 between December 2017 and February, 2017. Maximum charges of Rs 12,722 of the camp office of SP (headquarters)

between June and August, 2017.”