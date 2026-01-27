Electric cars sale gain pace, but fuel-powered vehicles still dominate in Chandigarh: Data

Electric vehicle (EV) registrations in Chandigarh have risen sharply over the past five years — from 123 cars in 2021 to 1,512 in 2025 — yet petrol and diesel vehicles continue to dominate the city’s automobile market, data from the Registering and Licensing Authority (RLA), Chandigarh, shows. In 2025 alone, 10,805 petrol cars and 4,558 diesel cars were registered in the city, underlining that conventional fuel vehicles still account for the bulk of car purchases despite growing interest in electric mobility.

The RLA data for the period 2021–2025 suggests that while EV adoption is increasing at the fastest pace in percentage terms, the transition remains gradual. Petrol cars continue to be the first choice for most buyers, followed by diesel vehicles, which, despite a decline, still sell in higher numbers than EVs.

Petrol light motor vehicle (LMV) registrations increased steadily from 12,798 in 2021 to 14,947 in 2022, before peaking at 16,697 in 2023. The segment, however, witnessed a sharp correction thereafter, with registrations falling to 10,303 in 2024 and recovering marginally to 10,805 in 2025. Even after this decline, petrol cars in 2025 were registered in numbers more than seven times higher than electric cars.

Diesel vehicles, often considered to be on a faster decline due to higher costs and stricter emission norms, continue to maintain a significant presence. Diesel car registrations rose from 6,033 in 2021 to 7,922 in 2022, before falling to 6,510 in 2023 and 3,895 in 2024. In 2025, registrations saw a slight uptick to 4,558, still nearly three times higher than EV registrations.

Explaining the trend, Hitesh Taneja, general manager, Lally Motors Volkswagen, Chandigarh said that EV growth is visible but still constrained by practical considerations.

“Electric vehicles are clearly gaining acceptance, especially among city users, but petrol and diesel vehicles continue to dominate due to existing infrastructure, driving habits and long-distance travel needs,” he said.

Taneja also highlighted that another reason behind more sales of petrol cars is because its resale value is better as compared to EVs.

Rishi Sharma, a Sector 44 resident who recently purchased a diesel SUV, said reliability remains a key factor. “I frequently travel to Himachal and Rajasthan. Diesel still offers better range, torque and peace of mind. With EVs, charging availability outside cities is still uncertain,” he said.

The data also highlights the growing role of hybrid vehicles. Petrol-hybrid registrations rose from 802 units in 2021 to 1,465 in 2022, 3,030 units in 2023, before declining to 2,203 in 2024 and further to 1,519 units in 2025. Strong hybrid vehicles, which appeared in RLA data from 2023, have shown consistent growth — from 767 registrations in 2023 to 958 in 2024 and 1,589 in 2025 — indicating that many buyers prefer improved fuel efficiency without dependence on charging infrastructure.

Even EV owners acknowledge the limitations. Nitin Aggarwal, who owns an electric SUV along with a diesel SUV purchased earlier, said EVs are best suited for short-distance use. “I use my EV mainly for city commuting and trips to Mohali and Panchkula, where charging points are easily accessible. It’s economical and comfortable,” he said. “But for long highway journeys, I still rely on my diesel SUV. Charging infrastructure on highways is improving, but it’s not dependable enough yet.”

Two-wheeler data further reflects the mixed pace of transition. Electric two-wheeler registrations rose sharply from 122 units in 2021 to 752 in 2022, 2,103 units in 2023, 1,705 in 2024, before declining to 1,508 units in 2025. Petrol two-wheelers, meanwhile, continued to dominate, increasing from 16,405 registrations in 2021 to 23,466 in 2025, the highest figure in the five-year period.

Commercial users also remain cautious. Manpreet Singh Gill, a taxi operator, said diesel vehicles still make economic sense. “For commercial use, downtime is critical. Diesel vehicles can run continuously and refuel in minutes. EVs will work only when charging becomes as quick and widespread,” he said.