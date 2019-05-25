Election 2019: How a Haryana minister united 3 camps in BJP

IN THE election to Chandigarh seat, the BJP had given the task of its keeping united the three camps within the party’s Chandigarh unit to Haryana Finance Minister Captain Abhimanyu.

The Haryana Minister was assigned this task considering his experience in handling the polls and differences within the party, sources said. Abhimanyu was also the Punjab in-charge this elections.

In 2014 Lok Sabha elections, he was the co-incharge of Western UP and Punjab. In this election, out of four seats of which he was given the charge, BJP was able to win three- Hoshiarpur, Gurdaspur and Chandigarh, while it lost in the fourth one- Amritsar.

Sources said that Abhimanyu held back to back meetings with all the three leaders- BJP Chief Sanjay Tandon, Kirron Kher and Satya Pal Jain after he noticed the intense infighting among the three in the initial party events.

The first incident where the infighting was noticed was when Abhimanyu had to flag off a chariot and neither Kher nor Jain turned up. In another campaigning event at Ram Darbar, Jain was not even invited. Sources added that later, he even strictly asked who was making the schedule of events and who was sending it out to everyone.

When asked how did he manage the infighting in Chandigarh, election incharge Captain Abhimanyu said that there was no infighting as such. “There was no infighting as such. At the same time my job was to make sure that every booth level party worker and all party organisations work towards the larger goal of making Modi ji the PM and ensuring that an NDA government comes at the Centre. We made sure that all party workers were involved in the campaign and no one is left out. Everyone did their assigned job well and took part in the campaign with full dedication and zeal,” he said.

Sources said that the camps were even informed that whatever decision the party makes on the ticket should be accepted by all, else party’s loss will not help any of them too. The high command had told the councillors that their tickets in next MC elections would depend on their ‘performance’ in their respective wards. By performance it meant that “Kher should get maximum number of votes from their wards”.

Even those councillors who were supporting Tandon and were not prominently visible during Kher’s campaigning were pulled up again. However, in few wards, interestingly those wards whose councillors were not visible prominently, Kher got less votes than Bansal. The margin of loss here in these wards could have been bigger but still Kher won with a margin of 46,970 votes.