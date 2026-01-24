Elderly woman robbed of mobile phone in broad daylight in Mohali

An elderly woman was robbed of her mobile phone by two bike-borne youths at Special Park in Sector 70, Mohali. Police have registered a case and are scanning CCTV footage.

Two youths riding a motorcycle robbed an elderly woman of her mobile phone at Special Park in Sector 70, Mohali.

Ankit Singla, a resident of Sector 70 and a senior manager with Indian Oil, told the police that around 1:30 pm his mother, Vijay Lakshmi, was walking back home from the Sector 70 gaushala when the incident happened. At the time, she was talking to her husband on her mobile phone, Motorola Edge 50 Fusion.

When Vijay Lakshmi reached the rear side of Special Park near the Meritorious School, a youth came from behind and snatched her mobile phone. The elderly woman raised the alarm and tried to chase the snatcher, but the accused managed to escape on a motorcycle along with another accomplice.

Singla stated that he also reached the park around the same time and saw both accused fleeing from a distance. “If the accused are produced before me, I can identify them,” he told the police.

Based on the complaint, the police registered a case under Section 304 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

A spokesperson of Mataur police station said that CCTV footage from nearby areas was being examined and efforts were underway to identify the accused.

