Elderly woman robbed of mobile phone in broad daylight in Mohali

Two motorcycle-borne youths snatched a mobile phone from an elderly woman at Special Park in Mohali’s Sector 70.

Ankit Singla, a resident of Sector 70 and a senior manager with Indian Oil, told the police that around 1:30 pm his mother, Vijay Lakshmi, was walking back home from the Sector 70 gaushala when the incident happened. At the time, she was talking to her husband on her mobile phone, Motorola Edge 50 Fusion.

When Vijay Lakshmi reached the rear side of Special Park near the Meritorious School, a youth came from behind and snatched her mobile phone. The elderly woman raised the alarm and tried to chase the snatcher, but the accused managed to escape on a motorcycle along with another accomplice.