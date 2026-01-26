Elderly woman duped of Rs 2.98 crore: Two more accused arrested

The Panchkula Police cyber crime team has arrested two more accused in a high-value cyber fraud case in which an elderly woman was duped of Rs 2.98 crore after being subjected to a fake “digital arrest” and shown a fabricated courtroom during a video call.

With these arrests, the total number of accused held in the case has risen to three, the police said on Sunday.

The accused were arrested on January 24 and produced before a local court, which granted the police four days’ remand. The arrested men have been identified as Ajay and Ram, both natives of Mathura district in Uttar Pradesh, who were living in a rented accommodation in Mohali.